Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns to the badlands of north India that he made his own in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. In Kushan Nandy’s debut feature Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Siddiqui plays a contract killer who has no reason to complain (business is good, he has a sexy mistress) until he gets embroiled in a Russian roulette game that might actually have him as the target. This isn’t a spoiler: the trailer is heaving with detail, some of which we wish were reserved for the next trailer.

Siddiqui, expanding on the Faisal Khan character from Gangs of Wasseypur, is in peak small-town, swearing and swaggering mode. He has a supporting cast (Anil George, Divya Dutta, Jatin Goswami) but the trailer itself is proof that he is going to be the scenestealer. The movie will be released on August 25.