CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN

More heads expected to roll after Dileep’s arrest in assault on Malayalam actor

Dileep has been expelled from both AMMA and the Kerala Film Producers Association.

by 

Malayalam cinema fans describe actor Dileep as “Janapriya Nayakan” – hero of the masses. Yet this “Janapriya Nayakan” is behind bars today over allegedly conspiring to abduct and sexually assault a Malayalam actor.

Dileep cried uncontrollably and collapsed during questioning, reports the Malayalam Manorama daily. The Chief Minister’s office confirmed the arrest. Dileep said in his defence, “I am innocent and I will prove my innocence. I was trapped.”

Dileep is one of the leading lights of Malayalam cinema, alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty. The 48-year-old actor started out as a mimicry artist and has several hits to his name, including Maya Mohini, Kochi Rajavu, King Liar and Two Countries. His latest film Ramleela is scheduled for a July 21 release.

The police are also interrogating Dileep’s brother Anoop and his friend and film director Nadirshah. The actor has reportedly been expelled from his membership of the Kerala Film Producers Association. At the end of the emergency executive meeting called by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday morning, it was decided that Dileep will be expelled from the organisation as well.

According to the Mathrubhumi newspaper, Dileep had a grudge against the assault victim, who he claims instigated his former wife, the actor Manju Warrier, against him. Dileep and Warrier were divorced in 2015, and Warrier, who had given up her career after she married Dileep, started acting again. Her recent credits include How Old Are You, and she has been cast as the poet Kamala Das in an upcoming biopic.

Dileep apparently hatched a plan to teach the assault victim “a lesson” when he filed for divorce, says The Indian Express. He is said to have recruited Sunil Kumar, also known as Pulsar Suni, a driver who worked for many film crews. Malayalam Manorama reports that Dileep offered Kumar a chance to act in films as well paid him Rs 1.5 crore.

Sunil Kumar made two previous attempts to attack and assault the actor, once in Thrissur and again in Goa. The assault finally took place on February 17, 2017. The 30-year-old actor was abducted and sexually assaulted late at night while travelling back from a film shoot near Kochi International Airport. She filed a police complaint and identified one of the men as Sunil Kumar. He was arrested along with six other men.

The investigation implicated Dileep after a jail inmate tipped off the police that he had overheard conversations between Sunil Kumar and Dileep’s brother, Anoop, reports The Indian Express. A letter from Sunil Kumar to Dileep containing a demand for money was also allegedly found, and a photograph showing Sunil in Thrissur on the sets of Dileep’s film Georgeettan’s Pooram surfaced. These findings belied Dileep’s claims that he didn’t know Sunil Kumar.

Dileep’s arrest has brought into focus the role of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. Dileep is the treasurer of AMMA, and the organisation has refused to comment on the issue. After its general body meeting on June 29, AMMA’s vice-president, KB Ganesh Kumar, told the media, “We are standing firmly behind the attacked actress and Dileep,” said Kumar. “We will not allow anyone to victimise Dileep.” Actor and Member of Parliament Innocent even declared, “It is not like the yesteryears. The situation today is such that if there is any bad behaviour towards any women, the media will know immediately. But if the woman is bad, maybe they will go to bed.”

According to a recent Mathrubhumi report, Dileep will be suspended from AMMA. A meeting is being held at the residence of leading Malayalam actor Mammooty, who is the general secretary of AMMA and has offered no comment on the issue thus far.

The recently formed Women in Cinema Collective has come out strongly in support of the assaulted actor. Bina Paul, vice chairperson of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and a WCC member said, “It’s a sad day for Malayalam cinema, but we stand by the actress and will continue to support her.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School is offering its best thinking for mid-career Indian professionals

The HBX online learning initiative, which offers a diverse and relevant mix of courses, is helping professionals advance their careers

Moving from early professional life to a mid-career phase comes with vast changes. One realizes that roles aren’t always set in stone, and much depends on carving your own role and path ahead. Often, responsibilities shift from areas of core technical expertise to broader areas such as strategy, management and revenue. One is no longer expected to ‘perform tasks’, but to ‘set’, ‘lead’ and ‘drive’. At this stage, professionals can feel ill-equipped or sometimes just unsure. Furthering one’s education can bridge this gap, providing the skills and the cross-functional knowledge needed to step up.

Participating in a residential management program means taking a sabbatical – a challenging proposition at this stage of the career. Additionally, there’s a very real opportunity cost of forgoing your income for the period while paying for the education. For self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs, it may be altogether impossible to halt business or move cities.

HBX, the online learning initiative of Harvard Business School (HBS), provides business education to meet exactly these needs, while solving for the constraints of location and time. A variety of self-paced management courses, built on the tenets of the innovative HBS classroom pedagogy, offer an immersive and challenging learning experience through its interactive online learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform provides opportunities for, and organically supports, peer learning and knowledge-sharing across a global network.

HBX Platform | Real-time Map View Shows Profiles of 'Classmates' Across the Globe
HBX Platform | Real-time Map View Shows Profiles of 'Classmates' Across the Globe

Is ‘business knowledge’ required?

For mid-level professionals, who have typically spent 5-10 years in a specific industry and developed skills in a core discipline, the next level of growth demands familiarity with many other aspects of business – strategy, operations, negotiation, and finance to name some. Individual contributors need to develop a more generalist approach to make better business decisions.

For example, when a mid-level doctor or healthcare professional working for a hospital transitions to a senior or leadership role in hospital management, she needs to be able to make decisions, weighing multiple aspects, for several functions of the organization. This requires skills such as interpreting data, studying the market landscape and developing differentiated offerings, understanding the financial implications of operational decisions and analyzing pricing and consumer behavior. If she is comfortable with business concepts and armed with the right tools, she can drive better operational performance and profitability, as well as enhance patient experience at the hospital. This ultimately leads to achieving both individual and business growth.

As Nupur Kohli, Doctor and Healthcare Entrepreneur (and an award winning TEDx speaker from Netherlands), who participated in the HBX programme says, “As a medical doctor, I never received a business education. However, in healthcare it is very relevant and important to have business knowledge, especially if one at some point wants to start their own practice. I now have a better insight into how a business should function and with that, I also better understand the business aspects of a medical practice or hospital.”

This extends across industries. For example, an IT professional working for a tech company could help his organization develop innovative ideas and diversify revenue sources by developing a more holistic view of the business and its services.

Active learning from a rich virtual platform  

HBX facilitates a holistic understanding of business through courses that are designed for real-world problem-solving, active and social learning. These courses are delivered through an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’. Students watch short, highly produced videos with professors and industry experts, and utilize innovative interactive tools to deepen their learning of the course concepts.

Instead of starting with theory, HBX participants start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Working professionals find it instantly relatable and easier to apply learnings to their immediate contexts.

Says past HBX participant Aravind Sivashankara, Assistant General Manager, Product Development, at Flytxt, India (a big data analytics software products company), “One of the most insightful components of this course was the detailed case studies on other companies that had similar challenges. I can use the concepts directly in my day-to-day job. Concepts like “jobs to be done” can be directly applied in building product roadmaps, product specifications for new products, and in creating marketing collaterals. Concepts such as “RPP” (Resources, Processes & Priorities) are evergreen and can be directly applied in competitive profiling and strategic planning.”

Questions, based on case studies, can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other. The social learning aspect brings forth perspectives and insights from other participants with diverse backgrounds who are working in different markets and industries. For professionals, this is a significant difference from learning on the job. They imbibe learnings from contexts different from theirs and are exposed to things that they may not discover on their own.

Programs Offered Today 

HBX currently offers a variety of programs such as CORe (Credential of Readiness), which consists of three courses – Business Analytics, Economics for Managers and Financial Accounting – Negotiation Mastery, Leading with Finance and Disruptive Strategy. The HBX portfolio is growing, and new courses will be added in the coming months.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks. The courses are flexible, allowing participants to study on their own schedules while meeting regular weekly deadlines. The deadlines ensure that the cohort remains on roughly the same schedule, facilitating the social aspect of learning.

Upon successful completion of the courses, students will receive a Certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School. They will also be invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus.

Interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15-minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team