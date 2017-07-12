The release date of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming spy thriller Spyder has been pushed to September 27, according to a report in The News Minute. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual was supposed to be released in August. “Enquiries as to what led to this delay revealed that the makers have shot each and every scene in Telugu as well as Tamil,” the article said. “According to trade sources, even the songs have been shot separately for both the languages.”

The film’s producer, Tagore Madhu, had told Scroll.in in June that a teaser of the film would be released in the first week of July. There has been no teaser yet, but a glimpse of the film has become hugely popular.

Fastest 6.3 Million Views #GlimpseOfSPYDER Highest No.of views in 24hours(Real time,cumulative) for a Teaser in South India!! #SPYDERMania pic.twitter.com/RTZTpfMTa0 — Spyder (@SpyderTheMovie) June 2, 2017

Starring Rakul Preet Singh alongside Mahesh Babu, the Tamil version will mark the Telugu star’s debut in Kollywood. Made on an alleged budget of Rs 100 crores, Spyder is touted to be the next big release of Tollywood after the Baahubali franchise. Apart from India and the US markets, the makers plan to tap into markets in Dubai, Vietnam and Indonesia too.