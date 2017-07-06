After producing films in Marathi and Punjabi, Priyanka Chopra is planning to putting her money into a web series, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle. The report quoted Madhu Chopra, the actor’s mother and co-owner of the production company Purple Pebble Pictures: “We are working on some excellent projects. It will be in Hindi and English, and Priyanka will star in one of them as well...The web is the future, although the quality will not be cinematic, we will get there.”

Purple Pebble Pictures made its debut with the mobile series It’s my City, a sitcom starring four women living in an apartment owned by Chopra. Its next production was Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, a Bhojpuri film directed by Santosh Mishra. Then came the National-Award winning Marathi film Ventilator, which was released in November 2016.

Purple Pebble Pictures is working on the Marathi movie Kay Re Rascalaa, a film set in Sikkim, productions in Konkani, Hindi and Bengali, and a Bengali-Marathi bilingual.