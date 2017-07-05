Curried fish stew and coming out in animated film ‘Machher Jhol’

A man in his mid-thirties is meticulously cooking his father’s favourite meal on a rainy afternoon. As he tosses pieces of the freshwater rohu fish into a pan of oil, the fish comes to life and metamorphoses into a merman.
Abhishek Verma’s animated short film Machher Jhol explores themes of sexual identity and acceptance through food. “People come out in many different ways,” Verma told Scroll.in. “Some of them include writing a 16-page letter, making a self video and showing people films like Brokeback Mountain and revealing their sexuality towards the end of the film. But we picked food to tell this story as it is a task of effort.”
Machher Jhol has been sent to many film festivals, including Annecy and Kerala. There is more to the elaborate recipe shown in the film. “The fish has plenty of symbols and significance,” Verma said.
A film and animation student from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, Verma finished the short film after graduating. The idea had come to him during his final year, when his best friend came out to him. “It was a very different feeling at the moment,” he said. “I was just guessing how difficult it was for a person to conceal his identity for so long. It made me think about the highly judgemental society, where one has to keep their identity a secret.”
Using hand-drawn animation, Verma created over 8,000 drawings. A minimum of 8-12 drawings went into each second to enable smooth animation. “When I started the process, I animated the opening six minutes of the film,” Verma said. “But I didn’t like the line quality, so I discarded around three thousands of the drawings and drew again for better quality. It happens.”
Verma’s expertise in the medium was also evident in his first short film, Chasni, a brilliant monologue about an acid attack victim.
Portraying emotions through a two-dimensional medium was harder than expected, Verma said. “With each scene there is a certain energy to be placed in a character,” he said. In between generating the idea and creating the visuals, he would act out the scenes from the film.
Machher Jhol is based loosely on Verma’s student film Us Baar, in which a gay man waits endlessly for his partner to show up. “I didn’t do proper justice to the story, animation and styling,” Verma said. “So I decided to make something good, strong, layered and in narrative.” Verma joined hands with his friend Jayesh Bhosle to co-write Machher Jhol, adding a dash of food to the concept.
The short film was produced by grants from Jamuura Films and crowdfunding. While convincing people about the film’s theme was easy, getting them to believe in the technique was testing. “Hand-drawn animation is not popular in India,” Verma said. “And I didn’t have any strong reference to back the medium except for a few very films like Gitanjali Rao’s Printed Rainbow. Moreover my film doesn’t involve actors or big names.”
Harvard Business School is offering its best thinking for mid-career Indian professionals
The HBX online learning initiative, which offers a diverse and relevant mix of courses, is helping professionals advance their careers
Moving from early professional life to a mid-career phase comes with vast changes. One realizes that roles aren’t always set in stone, and much depends on carving your own role and path ahead. Often, responsibilities shift from areas of core technical expertise to broader areas such as strategy, management and revenue. One is no longer expected to ‘perform tasks’, but to ‘set’, ‘lead’ and ‘drive’. At this stage, professionals can feel ill-equipped or sometimes just unsure. Furthering one’s education can bridge this gap, providing the skills and the cross-functional knowledge needed to step up.
Participating in a residential management program means taking a sabbatical – a challenging proposition at this stage of the career. Additionally, there’s a very real opportunity cost of forgoing your income for the period while paying for the education. For self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs, it may be altogether impossible to halt business or move cities.
HBX, the online learning initiative of Harvard Business School (HBS), provides business education to meet exactly these needs, while solving for the constraints of location and time. A variety of self-paced management courses, built on the tenets of the innovative HBS classroom pedagogy, offer an immersive and challenging learning experience through its interactive online learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform provides opportunities for, and organically supports, peer learning and knowledge-sharing across a global network.
Is ‘business knowledge’ required?
For mid-level professionals, who have typically spent 5-10 years in a specific industry and developed skills in a core discipline, the next level of growth demands familiarity with many other aspects of business – strategy, operations, negotiation, and finance to name some. Individual contributors need to develop a more generalist approach to make better business decisions.
For example, when a mid-level doctor or healthcare professional working for a hospital transitions to a senior or leadership role in hospital management, she needs to be able to make decisions, weighing multiple aspects, for several functions of the organization. This requires skills such as interpreting data, studying the market landscape and developing differentiated offerings, understanding the financial implications of operational decisions and analyzing pricing and consumer behavior. If she is comfortable with business concepts and armed with the right tools, she can drive better operational performance and profitability, as well as enhance patient experience at the hospital. This ultimately leads to achieving both individual and business growth.
As Nupur Kohli, Doctor and Healthcare Entrepreneur (and an award winning TEDx speaker from Netherlands), who participated in the HBX programme says, “As a medical doctor, I never received a business education. However, in healthcare it is very relevant and important to have business knowledge, especially if one at some point wants to start their own practice. I now have a better insight into how a business should function and with that, I also better understand the business aspects of a medical practice or hospital.”
This extends across industries. For example, an IT professional working for a tech company could help his organization develop innovative ideas and diversify revenue sources by developing a more holistic view of the business and its services.
Active learning from a rich virtual platform
HBX facilitates a holistic understanding of business through courses that are designed for real-world problem-solving, active and social learning. These courses are delivered through an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’. Students watch short, highly produced videos with professors and industry experts, and utilize innovative interactive tools to deepen their learning of the course concepts.
Instead of starting with theory, HBX participants start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Working professionals find it instantly relatable and easier to apply learnings to their immediate contexts.
Says past HBX participant Aravind Sivashankara, Assistant General Manager, Product Development, at Flytxt, India (a big data analytics software products company), “One of the most insightful components of this course was the detailed case studies on other companies that had similar challenges. I can use the concepts directly in my day-to-day job. Concepts like “jobs to be done” can be directly applied in building product roadmaps, product specifications for new products, and in creating marketing collaterals. Concepts such as “RPP” (Resources, Processes & Priorities) are evergreen and can be directly applied in competitive profiling and strategic planning.”
Questions, based on case studies, can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other. The social learning aspect brings forth perspectives and insights from other participants with diverse backgrounds who are working in different markets and industries. For professionals, this is a significant difference from learning on the job. They imbibe learnings from contexts different from theirs and are exposed to things that they may not discover on their own.
Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks. The courses are flexible, allowing participants to study on their own schedules while meeting regular weekly deadlines. The deadlines ensure that the cohort remains on roughly the same schedule, facilitating the social aspect of learning.
Upon successful completion of the courses, students will receive a Certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School. They will also be invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus.
Interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15-minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team