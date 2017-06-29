Indians in Hollywood

Oscar academy membership is ‘great honour’ and ‘huge boost to the talents of Indian cinema’

By adding 14 Indians to its membership, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has kept to its promise of ‘new faces and voices’.

by 

Can increased diversity in the organisation that votes on the Oscar awards change the kind of films that get nominated? Sound designer Amrit Pritam Dutta seems to think so.

Dutta is among the 14 Indians who have been invited to be members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Dutta, whose credits include PK and Kaabil, told Scroll.in, “People from India and other Asian countries have a different perspective on cinema. We know more about our culture and that would mean a greater diversity in the kinds of films nominated.”

Apart from Dutta, the Indians on the list of 744 new members are as follows: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Mrinal Sen, Goutam Ghose, Sooni Taraporevala, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Arjun Bhasin and Anand Patwardhan. The membership is subject to approval.

Shah Rukh Khan, despite his recent TED talk and box office clout in North American territories, is missing from the list. There are no candidates from the Southern film industries, at least in this year’s round.

“I am thrilled, it’s a great honour,” said Sooni Taraporevala, the writer of Salaam Bombay! and Such A Long Journey and director of Little Zizou.

“It was a surprise,” added costume designer Arjun Bhasin, whose films include Monsoon Wedding and Life of Pi. “I am honoured and excited to be part of this community.”

If there is a pattern to the kind of Indians who have been invited, it is that they have vastly benefitted from being cast in Hollywood productions. Actors such as Irrfan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai are already familiar to the rest of the Academy, while Aamir Khan’s Lagaan was nominated in the Foreign Language Film category in 2002.

Mrinal Sen, Goutam Ghose, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Anand Patwardhan are respected names on the international arthouse circuit, which may have facilitated their membership even if none of their films has been sent to the Oscars. However, Sen is an odd choice – at 94, he is one year younger than the oldest invitee (American actress Betty White), and has been indisposed for years, making his ability to vote at the time of the Oscars doubtful.

A clear left-field selection is Anand Patwardhan, the acclaimed director of such documentaries as Ram Ke Naam and Jai Bhim Comrade. Patwardhan said that he was most surprised, especially since he hadn’t sent any of his films for awards consideration. Yet, the decision signalled that “from time to time, the Oscars have been meaningful, for instance, when Michael Moore made his statement against the Iraq War”, Patwardhan told Scroll.in. “The Oscars have been a forum where progressive ideas have to a limited extent been aired – that possibility exists.”

The new members have been chosen from among 57 countries. The decision to include talent from around the world is part of a wider push by the Academy to live up to its promise of increasing its diversity by 2020. Women comprise 39% of the new members, while people of colour make up 30%.

The number of Indians voting for the Oscars might have gone up significantly, but don’t expect to see all of them on the red carpet. The announcement means that more Indians will be voting, but not all of them will be invited to the annual ceremony in Los Angeles, said Academy member and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

Pookutty is a part of the Diversity Committee, which is in charge of increasing representation across groups within the academy, and he too had put forth a list of recommendations. “I feel particularly happy to see so many of our recommendation and artists who we shortlisted has been accepted by the Board of Governers of the Academy, I feel this is a huge boost to the talents of Indian cinema,” said Pookutty, who won an Oscar for Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire in 2008.

“It’s up to all of us to ensure that new faces and voices are seen and heard and to take a shot on the next generation the way someone took a shot on each of us,” Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the academy’s first African-American woman president, said in a statement. Isaacs, the departing president, had pledged to open up the academy’s membership, which was 92% white and 75% male in 2016.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.