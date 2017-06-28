From the distant past to the foreseeable future: George RR Martin is going places.

Before the rollout of the seventh season of the HBO television series Game of Thrones comes the news that the bestselling author’s 1985 novella Nightflyers is being adapted as a television series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin has teamed with NBC Universal’s science fiction programming broadcaster Syfy to adapt the futuristic space drama, which revolves around a spaceship and a murderous computer. The novella was previously adapted as a movie by Robert Collector in 1987.

Martin will not be associated with the production owing to his ongoing deal with HBO for Game of Thrones. Nightflyers will be written and produced by Jeff Buhler (Jacob’s Ladder, The Midnight Meat Train).

“We are looking forward to diving deeper into George R.R. Martin’s chilling world of Nightflyers,” the Executive Vice-President, Scripted Development at NBC Universal Cable Entertainment Bill McGoldrick said. “The script that Jeff delivered encapsulates this classic sci-fi horror story and adapts it to a platform where we can truly explore the depths of madness.”