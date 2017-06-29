tv series

In TV series ‘GLOW’, spandex, fake body slams and real friendships

The Netflix series is the fictionalised story of the beginnings of a real-life league of women wrestlers.

Image credit: GLOW | Netflix

An abundance of hairspray, neon eye shadow and Roxette’s The Look blaring through the radio – welcome to the 1980s. Netflix’s latest comedy series GLOW, set in Los Angeles in 1985, tells the fictionalised story of the beginnings of a real-life league of women wrestlers.

Alison Brie (Community) stars as Ruth Wilder, a serious actor looking for work in Hollywood and getting nothing more than auditions for the role of an office secretary. Her casting director tells her that she’s the kind of woman directors say they’re looking for when they ask to cast “someone real,” but when they see what “real” is like, they look the other way. A deliberate mix-up at an audition and a washroom stakeout lead Ruth to Sam Sylvia’s league of unconventional women.

This is GLOW, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, which was a real-life low-budget TV franchise and a product of the wrestlemania that defined the decade. Sam Sylvia, played remarkably by comedian Marc Maron, is a sexist, cocaine-snorting, chain-smoking, spent and bitter B-list director of movies with titles such as Blood Disco. Sylvia has been hired by a young rich wrestling enthusiast, Sebastian Howard (Chris Lowell), to produce a women’s wrestling TV show. Sylvia is the good-hearted jerk who gives out advice like “Try not giving a fuck: there’s a lot of power in that,” but goes ahead and does the opposite. He is a leader of the underdogs but is too crass to deliver a PG-13 worthy inspirational monologue. Sylvia and Sebastian select and train 12 women to fake body slams, run the ropes, throw a punch, kick in the gut, and scream for an audience hooked to larger than life characters fighting in costumes.

GLOW (2017).

For Ruth and her 11 companions, this is the best they’ve got going for them. And they’re going to use this to create opportunities where none existed for women – in the ring. Once the casting is done, Sam scripts a post-apocalyptic, psychosexual, sci-fi drama. Bash convinces him to cut it down to characters with no back stories but a lot of stereotypes. So the Indian woman Arthie (Sunita Mani) becomes Beirut the terrorist, the Cambodian Jenny (Ellen Wong) becomes Fortune Cookie, Tamee (Kia Stevens) becomes Welfare Queen, Reggie (Marianna Palka) becomes Vicky the Viking, Rhonda (Kate Nash) takes on the character of Brittanica, the smartest woman in the world, Carmen (Britney Young) becomes Machu Picchu. Then there’s Sheila the She-wolf (Gayle Rankin).

Ruth seems like the most conventional. She is also a very committed actor, and thus struggles immensely with finding a character that feels right. Sam initially fires her, but let’s her stick around when her estranged best friend Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) chases her and wrestles with her in a fit of anger. Debbie has had a semi-successful career with a leading role in a soap opera, but her “difficult” attitude forced the writers to put her character in a year-long coma, then in a wheelchair, till dropped out to have a baby. GLOW is her comeback.

It is also revenge, as she enjoys how badly Sam treats Ruth and pits them against each other. Debbie is an American sweetheart, Liberty Bell fighting the good fight, and Ruth is a brutal representative of Communist Russia. Set in the Cold War years, their fight is to be the highlight of the TV show.

Though the women fight it out in the ring, the show does not play on catfights. Instead, GLOW is a story of friendship, sisterhood and a shared struggle to find your place in a world bent on forgetting you exist. The sport of wrestling isn’t about rivalry but about having faith in your partner. So these women train and practise together, share secrets, throw birthday parties for each other and watch out for each other in and outside the ring. They discuss miscarriages, abortion, extramarital affairs, and estranged kids. They create identities that subvert the dominant image of women on television in the ’80s.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and executive produced by Orange is the New Black’s Jenji Cohen, who has again assembled a wonderful ensemble of powerful female actors, GLOW is a throwback to movies about the adorable underdog misfit from the ’80s, set against a synth-heavy soundtrack. But in 2017, it is about a lot more.

A GLOW featurette.
Sponsored Content BY 

Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow

An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.

Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.

To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.

International Exposure

Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.

Networking with experts

The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.

Innovation and disruption

Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs.
For instance, a recent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.

For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.