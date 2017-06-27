The producers of Lipstick Under My Burkha have dropped a new trailer. Alankrita Shrivastava’s feminist drama, about repression and empowerment in a small town, stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur. The July 21 release has been produced by Prakash Jha and will be distributed by Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Entertainment.

The trailer has many provocative moments and makes much of the fact that the movie was initially denied a censor certificate. Lipstick Under My Burkha will now roll into cinemas as “one of the most controversial films of the year” – which works for Ekta Kapoor just fine.

The producers had previously released a poster that literally displayed its attitude to the censor board. The film will be released with cuts and an Adults only certificate.