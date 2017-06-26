on the actor's trail

Prithviraj interview: ‘I’m just a lucky guy who has chosen films that have worked’

Ahead of the June 29 release ‘Tiyaan’, the popular Malayali actor discusses his role, his upcoming projects, and the joy of being at the top of his game.

by 
Image credit: Prithviraj in Tiyaan | Red Rose Creations

Malayali audience loves to be surprised, especially by their actors. They crave novelty in films. Prithviraj Sukumaran, better known as Prithviraj, represents the quintessential leading man – a hero who gives audiences something new when they least expect it. Like when he did with the horror thriller Ezra earlier in 2017. Like he is expected to do with Tiyaan, a socio-political drama directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar that is out on June 29.

The 34-year-old actor has appeared in nearly a hundred films and has won the Kerala state best actor award twice (Vaasthavam in 2006; for both Celluloid and Ayalum Njanum Thammil in 2012). He spoke to Scroll.in about why Tiyaan means so much to him and his experience before the camera.

There is a great deal of hype around ‘Tiyaan’.
The film has already found a legion of fans. We are doing a couple of firsts with Tiyaan. It has live footage of the Kumbh Mela. We shot in Hardwar in 2015 with about a thousand people. It’s also the only film to have been shot for 100 days at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. In terms of content, it’s about the social, political and spiritual issues that India is dealing with at the moment. But it’s also a complete entertainer.

Play
Tiyaan (2017).

You are going to be making your debut as a director with Mohanlal in ‘Lucifer’. How did that come about?
I have always wanted to make a film. And I nearly did in 2010. But then Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan [with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram] came along and I got busy working on that. While working on Tiyaan, Murali Gopi [the actor and film’s writer] and I hit it off. We would talk cinema and what more we could do together. That is when the idea of Lucifer with Mohanlal came about.

Mohanlal himself was a catalyst in the process. He was quite excited about the film. He got us all together and we finalised it. It should be out in 2019.

You have acted in all genres, including the supernatural thriller (‘Ezra’), comedy (‘Pavada’), biographical drama (‘Ennu Ninte Moideen’) and action (‘Arjunan Saakshi’). What else would you like to do?
When I’m on set, I don’t even consider the genre of a film. When I look back on the categories or types of films I have done, it’s never by design. It’s never intentional. All I see is whether a script will make a good film. I don’t have a favourite genre. I’m just a lucky guy who has chosen films that have worked.

Play
Ezra (2017).

You are going to be playing Najeeb, the protagonist in the film adaptation of Benyamin’s acclaimed novel ‘Aadu Jeevitham’ (Goat Days). How will you prepare to play the goat herder working in slave-like conditions in Saudi Arabia?
I’m an actor who strictly sticks to the script, to the word. But where I make a character my own is how I see it in my own head. The character’s conception always belongs to an actor. So I always hope that I get it right. I will have Najeeb in my head, I will speak to him. I don’t have a methodical approach as such. I go by instinct.

Do you have a fixed number of films you do every year? Or do you hear the scripts and then decide?
I do a film at a time. I always plan to take a week or 10 days off between films. But more often than not, the previous shoot ends up taking longer than originally planned. More often than not, my personal time is compromised. This year, for example, I have four films [Ezra, Tiyaan, Adam & Joan, Vimaanam). In 2018, there are two. In 2019, it will be Lucifer and Aadu Jeevitham.

I’m a restless man. But when I am with my daughter, I am incredibly patient. When I am with her, I can spend hours doing nothing.

If you hadn’t been an actor, what would you have done?
I’m an accidental actor. I did my first film Nandanam as a vacation job. I thought, oh well, I’ll make some pocket money. It took me three to four films to realise I could be an actor. And if I hadn’t been that, I would have probably done something travel related.

Where do you see yourself in five years?
What is happening with me right now, I want that to go on forever. I am in this great space as an actor. I am making good films, listening to some fantastic scripts. And I have enough clout to facilitate this process of good filmmaking. I am into production, distribution. I want things to keep evolving.

Play
Aiyyaa (2012).

You have done three Hindi films, ‘Aiyya’ (2012), ‘Aurangzeb’ (2013) and ‘Naam Shabana’ (2017). Why don’t we see more of you in Hindi cinema?
The way Bollywood works is that once you have worked as an actor in Hindi films, you get people calling you with scripts all the time. I get offered almost a film a day. But right now I’m busy with Malayalam cinema, which is going through its best phase in a long time. Someone will have to tempt me with an incredibly brilliant script to lure me to Mumbai. As of now, I haven’t said yes to anything.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.