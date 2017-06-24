short film

Shorts on our list: Bong Joon-Ho’s absurd humour and social satire are evident in ‘Incoherence’

The ‘Okja’ director’s early shorts got him work as a screenwriter and assistant director.

by 

In a visit to South Korea in 2013, American director Quentin Tarantino compared local filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho, who had released his fifth feature Snowpiercer earlier that year, to “Spielberg in his prime”. Not only was Bong making budget spectacles such as The Host (2006) and Snowpiercer (2013), but he was also injecting them with loads of heart and grounding his outlandish themes through ordinary human beings being caught up in battles beyond their control. The South Korean auteur’s sixth film, Okja, will stream on Netflix on June 28.

Before he went on to deal with murder mysteries and gigantic monsters, Bong restricted himself to the absurdity of simple everyday happenings. An early 30-minute short showcased where his interests lay.

Bong directed Incoherence as his final project for the Korean Academy of Film Arts in 1994. The film is broken up into four vignettes, each of which comes together in an epilogue. The first three parts are variations on the same theme, of men in white-collar jobs trying to break the rules in their own way. The first part centres on a young professor, who spends his free time oggling at naked women from back issues of the American magazine Penthouse. During a class, he asks one of his female students to head to his office to retrieve a book, only to realise that there’s a magazine on his desk, and that his secret might be discovered.

Play
Incoherence episode 1: Cockroach.

In part two, another white collar employee gets thrills from stealing cartons of milk outside someone’s home during his morning jogs. On one such jaunt, he runs into a newspaper man, and gives him a carton of stolen milk and goes away, only for the house owner to come out and accuse the wrong person of the theft.

Play
Incoherence episode 2: Up the Alleys.

The third film, which is the most humourous of the lot, has a office worker in search of a toilet after a late-night drinking binge. The direction feels more assured. The film has understated visual humour and the central idea comes together perfectly.

The disparate threads are resolved in the film’s epilogue, at a panel discussion on television, where each of the three men decry the evils of South Korean society.

Incoherence, along with another short called Memory in the Frame, was screened at the Vancouver and Hong Kong film festivals. Both films resulted in the young director getting work as a screenwriter and assistant director in the South Korean film industry.

Much of the mood of Incoherence informs Bong’s debut Barking Dogs Never Bite, which came out six years later. The dark comedy, about an out-of-work professor who begins kidnapping dogs that annoy him, upended a common movie notion: filmmakers avoid being cruel to pets on the screen.

While Barking Dogs Never Bite was screened at a few international film festivals, it was only through 2003’s Memories of Murder that Bong was propelled to the front of the Korean New Wave. In 2006’s The Host, Joon-Ho took on the gigantic monster trope, using the device to examine the South Korean family and the influence of the American government on the country.

Bong’s trip to Hollywood hasn’t been without problems. For 2013’s Snowpiercer, he got into a vicious battle with film producer Harvey Weinstein over unwarranted cuts. His latest release Okja has been the subject of controversy at the Cannes Film Festival and South Korea because of producer Netflix’s simultaneous web and theatrical release strategy.

A South Korean director making global movies starring Hollywood stars wouldn’t have been possible in the early 2000s. Bong explained why his movies were successful with audiences in a recent interview: “My movies are based in genre, which is a universal language. Everybody speaks it.”

Play
Memories of Murder (2003).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.