One of the many characters played by Tamil star Vijay in his upcoming movie Mersal now has a name according to a report in Sify.com. Maaran is the name of the doctor’s role played by the 43-year-old actor.

The makers of Vijay’s 61st movie, directed by Atlee, released a series of posters in June in which the actor appears as a panchayat head and a magician. The third role is rumoured to be that of a doctor. The title, which means stunned, was also revealed along with the posters ahead of Vijay’s birthday. on June 22

Reports suggesting that the actor is playing three roles across time periods barely evoke surprise, considering that the film’s writer is KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali, Eega and Magadheera fame.

The boss of mass entertainers, Vijay has been raising the bar with every subsequent release. His last entertainer, Bairavaa (2017), reportedly earned Rs 1.14 billion at the box office. According to reports, Mersal’s television rights have already been bagged by Zee TV for Rs 30 crore.

This is the second time Vijay is working with Atlee after Theri (2016). Produced by Thenandal films and with music by AR Rahman, Mersal also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu and SJ Surya. Producer Sharath Marrar has acquired the rights of the Telugu-dubbed version of the film, which is titled Adhirndi.

From “Ilayathalapathy” (young commander-in-chief), Vijay’s prefix has changed to “Thalapathy” (commander-in-chief) on the posters of Mersal, which is guaranteed to drive a deeper wedge between fans of Vijay and Ajith. However, the makers of Mersal have avoided an actual box office clash with the August release of Ajith’s next film, Vivegam, by scheduling the release of Mersal during Diwali.