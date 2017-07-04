BOOK EXCERPT

Acting guru Roshan Taneja on the students who disproved the belief that ‘actors are born, not made’

The veteran acting coach, who has taught at the Film Institute of India and in Mumbai, on the early days of Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan.

by 
Image credit: Bloomsbury

Roshan Taneja has trained scores of Hindi film actors since the early 1960s, first at the Film and Television Institute in India and later at his private school in Mumbai, the Roshan Taneja School of Acting. He studied under the legendary Sanford Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City, and returned to Mumbai to be an actor. After appearing in a few films, Taneja transformed himself into an acting coach with stunning results. In edited excerpts from his memoir Moments of Truth My Life with Acting, Taneja looks back on the students he trained at FTII and his Mumbai school.

It was the summer of 1968; we had been auditioning all day and drew a blank–not a single candidate of any worth had shown up yet. Later in the afternoon, the Film Division staff who was helping us passed on the application of a candidate named Jaya Bhaduri. In it was mentioned that she had worked with Satyajit Ray in his film Mahanagar at the age of 15. Curious, we talked to her about her experience of working with Manik da, as Satyajit Ray was fondly called. She spoke with us about it, then did the piece assigned to her, which she did well enough, but perhaps wanting to make more of an impression at the selection, she said she’d like to show us her own piece too.

She entered with the dead body of a child in her spread-out arms, and with it she, ever so slowly, moved around the room, making us witness a loving mother’s deeply moving, sorrowful lamentation. She made up for many a dry patch we had endured during the period of audition with her performance.

A young Roshan Taneja. Image credit: Bloomsbury.
A young Roshan Taneja. Image credit: Bloomsbury.

Tshering Denzongpa was rechristened “Danny” by his classmate Jaya Bhaduri and, easy on the tongue, the name has stuck ever since: Danny Denzongpa has gone on to become famous. His early ambition, though, was to join the Indian Army, and he had applied to the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College were auditioning, we took one look at him and I knew it: he had it in him; it was a cinch that he’d make it big as an actor.

The next of my students to make it big was Kiran Kumar (real name Deepak Dar), who took on his mother’s first name. He is the son of the legendary character actor Jeevan. The photo that he had sent with his application left us most curious–he was bare bodied, muscled and looked like a heavyweight wrestler. It made me wonder whether Jeevan Sahib had seen the picture before it was sent to us. But it was Deepak’s (I still call him that) remarkable will power that made us see him change within just a few months. He shed all his unwanted weight, and stood strapping tall and handsome before us.

The royal who refused instruction

Mithun Chakraborty’s real name is Gauranga, the sound of which is like a gong, and quite impressive. I told him so, but he said that Gauranga meant fair-complexioned, and since he was dark, he had changed it to Mithun. For his very first movie Mrigaya, he won the National Award for Best Actor. It was 1976, and I had started my classes in Juhu. He came with the award and placed it before me, beaming proudly. I was very happy for him. I had him take some classes for me for about three months, until he got busy with some other assignments that soon came his way. But I felt that going from Mrigaya to Disco Dancer was taking a leap backwards, as the first showed his potential as a dramatic actor, while the second made him popular as a dancer at the cost of making him famous as a star/actor with sterling dramatic qualities.

Vijendra Ghatge was an eccentric character: an enigma for his colleagues. I got a taste of it when I distributed the Acting Theory question paper for an examination. He put the question paper given to him on the desk and started to study the lines in the palm of his right hand. We could not figure out what that had to do with the question paper, but that wasn’t the place to ask him. Even if we had, his usual response would be like that of a Cheshire cat–a broad, fixed grin. A descendant of the Holkar royal family of Indore, he abhorred any kind of physical exertion. He hardly attended the dance classes, and whenever he did, he would do one odd thing or another, or would just sit in the theatre watching the others dance on the stage.

The first time I saw Naseeruddin Shah was in a play called Caucasian Chalk Circle by Bertolt Brecht. It was part of the repertoire of National School of Drama, Delhi, where he had graduated from. They were on a tour, and were performing in Poona at the Bal Gandharva Theatre in Deccan Gymkhana. I found him good, very good. So when he applied for admission with us, I was not only surprised, but a little intrigued too, that after three years at the NSD, he would want to enroll for a further two years’ course in acting. So I was a touch wary, also because I had heard that the students coming out of NSD were the pseudo-intellectual types, and very smug.

All that changed once I got the chance to speak with him. Before the classes started, I wanted to size him up to get a measure of his mind. I said to him that whatever work he had done at NSD was definitely a part of his life, but now that he was starting out on a new path with me, let the paths not cross. He would have to start from scratch if he was to learn anything from what I had to offer. He listened intently, said he understood, and left. And God above knows, not once did he flinch, never did he stray. Such is the measure of the man: professional in his approach, totally committed. Such a man–with talent and backed by discipline–needed just a bit of luck to move on. Call it serendipity or what you may, but lady luck came knocking on his door. The era of ‘parallel cinema’, or ‘art films’ was starting out right then, and needed just the kind of talent he possessed. Shabana had already been swept by the wave into a whirl of activity, and Om Puri was similarly going to be lifted up from nothingness to worthiness by that wave.

Roshan Taneja and Om Puri. Image credit: Bloomsbury.
Roshan Taneja and Om Puri. Image credit: Bloomsbury.

Om Puri joined the Institute after his colleague from NSD, Naseeruddin Shah, recommended it to him. Obviously talented, his selection was a cinch. It was not, as he has said (and where he got that information, I don’t know), that we debated that he didn’t fit into any of the usual moulds in the Hindi film industry. The truth is that the gentleman from the film industry who was a member of the final selection board, after watching the camera footage of the audition, remarked that a man with a pock-marked face did not have much chance in the glamour world of films. I said that the man had talent and deserved to be selected; as for the future, who were we to decide? One can’t keep a good man down, he is sure to find his place. And that came true: with the advent of art films, Om went on to find his niche that slowly expanded beyond belief.

Grooming actors in Mumbai

My classes in Bombay called Studio (now changed to Roshan Taneja School of Acting) started functioning from 1976. It was a one year course–Monday to Friday, 9:30 to 6 pm, starting January 1, 1976. That was the only year we devoted an entire year for acting; after that the period got depleted to 10 months, then 9 months, to 6 months, which period lasted for eight to ten years. Currently it is down to 4 months. The reason: shortness of attention span. Like fast food, the need of the hour is quick results, a contradiction in terms. Nothing that’s dependant on practice that must be performed for a reasonable period of time to achieve a certain standard, a definite quality, can be speeded up to yield the required proficiency. Any performing art, be it dance, music, or singing, has its own discipline, its own set of practices one must go through; similarly in the training of an actor. As the saying goes, ‘Practice makes perfect’. But perfection has been abandoned for adequacy, for mere competence. Why fret for perfection when a little competence can do the job?

There were twenty students in the first batch. Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Madan Jain, and the (Late) Mazhar Khan are those who came out of that batch and found their places in the film world.

Anil Kapoor used to take the bus to come to Juhu, which he had to change at three or four different places. Despite that, Anil never missed the first class, which began at 9:30 am. Once, his father, late Mr Surendra Kapoor who was a film producer, offered him a lift to Juhu in his car. But when Anil came to know that he would be late for the first class, he preferred not to avail of the lift and took the bus instead. Such was the dedication of that man; no wonder he has gone on to achieve as much as he has.

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan

Around 1984-85, Devi Dutt, Guru Dutt’s younger brother, called me to say that he was bringing along a girl who he had chosen as the heroine of a film he was planning. A girl just about 17 years of age, fresh of face, charming with a beautiful smile stood before me. It was Madhuri Dixit. The boy who was to be cast opposite her was named Chiragh. Both trained with me. Devi Dutt later got me the scenes of the movie so that they could rehearse with them. Madhuri worked from the heart. She was spontaneous and real–there was no hocus-pocus, no artifice about her. Unfortunately, the movie never got made. But Madhuri Dixit went on to become one of the leading lights among heroines.

Although I knew the producer-director Tahir Hussain already, we chanced to meet at his brother Nasir Hussain’s residence when I went there to discuss the training of Nafisa Ali, who Nasir Saheb had in mind for a lead role in some film. Both Tahir and Nasir Saheb brought up the subject of training Aamir Khan to me. Aamir started training with me in earnest. From the beginning I saw that he was sharp at grasping things, and was a few steps ahead of others. Although his training was not ideal in terms of regularity (he was helpless as he was also involved in production with his uncle Nasir Hussain), he was ready by the time his training was over.

Excerpted with permission from Moments of Truth My Life With Acting, Roshan Taneja, Bloomsbury.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School is offering its best thinking for mid-career Indian professionals

The HBX online learning initiative, which offers a diverse and relevant mix of courses, is helping professionals advance their careers

Moving from early professional life to a mid-career phase comes with vast changes. One realizes that roles aren’t always set in stone, and much depends on carving your own role and path ahead. Often, responsibilities shift from areas of core technical expertise to broader areas such as strategy, management and revenue. One is no longer expected to ‘perform tasks’, but to ‘set’, ‘lead’ and ‘drive’. At this stage, professionals can feel ill-equipped or sometimes just unsure. Furthering one’s education can bridge this gap, providing the skills and the cross-functional knowledge needed to step up.

Participating in a residential management program means taking a sabbatical – a challenging proposition at this stage of the career. Additionally, there’s a very real opportunity cost of forgoing your income for the period while paying for the education. For self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs, it may be altogether impossible to halt business or move cities.

HBX, the online learning initiative of Harvard Business School (HBS), provides business education to meet exactly these needs, while solving for the constraints of location and time. A variety of self-paced management courses, built on the tenets of the innovative HBS classroom pedagogy, offer an immersive and challenging learning experience through its interactive online learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform provides opportunities for, and organically supports, peer learning and knowledge-sharing across a global network.

HBX Platform | Real-time Map View Shows Profiles of 'Classmates' Across the Globe
HBX Platform | Real-time Map View Shows Profiles of 'Classmates' Across the Globe

Is ‘business knowledge’ required?

For mid-level professionals, who have typically spent 5-10 years in a specific industry and developed skills in a core discipline, the next level of growth demands familiarity with many other aspects of business – strategy, operations, negotiation, and finance to name some. Individual contributors need to develop a more generalist approach to make better business decisions.

For example, when a mid-level doctor or healthcare professional working for a hospital transitions to a senior or leadership role in hospital management, she needs to be able to make decisions, weighing multiple aspects, for several functions of the organization. This requires skills such as interpreting data, studying the market landscape and developing differentiated offerings, understanding the financial implications of operational decisions and analyzing pricing and consumer behavior. If she is comfortable with business concepts and armed with the right tools, she can drive better operational performance and profitability, as well as enhance patient experience at the hospital. This ultimately leads to achieving both individual and business growth.

As Nupur Kohli, Doctor and Healthcare Entrepreneur (and an award winning TEDx speaker from Netherlands), who participated in the HBX programme says, “As a medical doctor, I never received a business education. However, in healthcare it is very relevant and important to have business knowledge, especially if one at some point wants to start their own practice. I now have a better insight into how a business should function and with that, I also better understand the business aspects of a medical practice or hospital.”

This extends across industries. For example, an IT professional working for a tech company could help his organization develop innovative ideas and diversify revenue sources by developing a more holistic view of the business and its services.

Active learning from a rich virtual platform  

HBX facilitates a holistic understanding of business through courses that are designed for real-world problem-solving, active and social learning. These courses are delivered through an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’. Students watch short, highly produced videos with professors and industry experts, and utilize innovative interactive tools to deepen their learning of the course concepts.

Instead of starting with theory, HBX participants start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Working professionals find it instantly relatable and easier to apply learnings to their immediate contexts.

Says past HBX participant Aravind Sivashankara, Assistant General Manager, Product Development, at Flytxt, India (a big data analytics software products company), “One of the most insightful components of this course was the detailed case studies on other companies that had similar challenges. I can use the concepts directly in my day-to-day job. Concepts like “jobs to be done” can be directly applied in building product roadmaps, product specifications for new products, and in creating marketing collaterals. Concepts such as “RPP” (Resources, Processes & Priorities) are evergreen and can be directly applied in competitive profiling and strategic planning.”

Questions, based on case studies, can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other. The social learning aspect brings forth perspectives and insights from other participants with diverse backgrounds who are working in different markets and industries. For professionals, this is a significant difference from learning on the job. They imbibe learnings from contexts different from theirs and are exposed to things that they may not discover on their own.

Programs Offered Today 

HBX currently offers a variety of programs such as CORe (Credential of Readiness), which consists of three courses – Business Analytics, Economics for Managers and Financial Accounting – Negotiation Mastery, Leading with Finance and Disruptive Strategy. The HBX portfolio is growing, and new courses will be added in the coming months.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks. The courses are flexible, allowing participants to study on their own schedules while meeting regular weekly deadlines. The deadlines ensure that the cohort remains on roughly the same schedule, facilitating the social aspect of learning.

Upon successful completion of the courses, students will receive a Certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School. They will also be invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus.

Interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15-minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team