TALKING FILMS

What the nose pin knows, and why Aamir Khan is wearing one

The importance of the piece of jewellery cannot be underestimated in the Hindi film universe (it is a marker of honour for one thing).

by 
Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani/SLB Films. Image credit: Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani/SLB Films

Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor created ripples when they donned large nose rings while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. But Aamir Khan’s shiny little nose pin, which is part of his look for the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, has prompted waves of gushing praise. Since nose rings are traditionally worn by women, it is unsurprising that Khan’s ornament continues to attract nosy speculation every time he makes a public appearance. Clearly, when it comes to actors donning jewellery, what’s sauce for the gander is not sauce for the goose.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s selfie with Aamir Khan. Image credit: Instagram.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s selfie with Aamir Khan. Image credit: Instagram.

Hindi films have employed the gender subtext associated with jewellery to diverse effect. Characters often ask men to “choodi pehen le” (wear bangles) when they are unable to prove their masculinity. Nose rings don’t appear often in the list of baubles that are used to pejoratively signify femininity, but Sher-E-Hindustan (1998), starring Mithun Chakraborty at his most overwrought, offers a dubious example. Inspector Kranti Kumar’s authority and masculinity are challenged when a local criminal disrobes him in public and brutally shoves a ring in his nostril. Kranti wears the ring as a reminder of the insult, and avenges himself by forcing the same nose ring through the criminal’s nose.

Mithun Chakraborty in Sher-E-Hindustan (1998).
Mithun Chakraborty in Sher-E-Hindustan (1998).

Even as the world is getting enthralled by the idea that men can wear jewellery to challenge traditional gender norms, Hindi cinema has been providing shining examples of this rebellion since decades. Consider Dilip Kumar telling the world to stop and stare at his gait after he wears anklets in the song Mere Pairon Mein Ghungroo from Sunghursh (1968). Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela (2013) also features men wearing earrings and necklaces that are gorgeous enough to strike envy in the hearts of women. But the male characters generally stop short of wearing nose rings.

On the other hand, women in Hindi films have been wearing, flaunting and shedding nose rings with gleeful abandon. They also characteristically break out into melodies about their shiny baubles, employing a range of risque metaphors that might cause a seasoned matron to blush. Although Hindi film songs have found ingenious ways to weld sexual metaphors onto almost every piece of jewellery (consider Jhumka Gira Re from Mera Saaya, 1966), the nose ring has been particularly sexualised.

Play
Nathaniya Jo Daali from Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978).

In Nathaniya Hale Toh from Johar Mehmood in Hong Kong (1971), a woman dripping in diamonds declares that her nose ring will be a source of great joy when it moves. In Nathani Meri Dole Re from Madhosh (1974), a dancing woman imagines that someone holding her moving nose ring will bring her a lot of happiness with the lines “Nathani meri dole re, koi thaame toh bada maza aaye”.

Rakhi Sawant’s ceaseless gyrations are marginally intimidating as she cautions her lover to remove her nose ring carefully in Nathani Utaro Sambhal Ke Piya from Horn Ok Pleassss (2009).

Most of these songs employ euphemisms that are laughably on the nose, and the dance movements accompanying them leave little room for doubt. Women who sing about nose rings are often performing their sexuality for a man, and the mention of their ornament is meant to titillate and seduce.

Consider Bindiya Chamkegi from Do Raaste (1969), where Mumtaz attempts to amuse a disgruntled Rajesh Khanna with her unapologetic sexuality – she doesn’t care if the shine on her nose pin intimidates men.

Play
Bindiya Chamkegi from Do Raaste (1969).

Jewellery is an indispensible part of a woman’s everyday performance of her own identity, and her ornaments signify her social standing. In Bajirao Mastani (2015), the difference between Mastani and Kashibai’s position in Bajirao’s life is easily illustrated by their nose pins. Kashibai is his official wife, wearing a traditional Maharashtrian nath, while Mastani wears a large nose ring. When Bajirao reminds Kashi that she is the eldest daughter-in-law of the family, Kashi responds with a sardonic smile that her adornments testify to her status in the house. She has the ornament, but not her husband’s attention.

Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani (2015).
Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani (2015).

As Wendy Doniger notes her book A Ring of Truth, loss of ornamental rings signifies a loss of identity and virginity, and has the power to determine a woman’s chastity. When women in films sing about misplacing their nose rings, they are often speaking of a sexual encounter with a man – and their nose rings are never simple ornaments purchased off the self.

In the song Meri Sawwa Lakh Ki Nathni from Tulsi Vivah (1979), a woman is reminded of her blindingly expensive nose ring, which she lost at a very young age. Eh Thaiyya Motiya from Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007) features a woman lamenting the loss of a pearl from her nose ring after meeting a man. In the non-film song Nathani Se Toota Moti Rey, Manna Dey’s softly emotional voice conveys a bride’s disillusionment with her new life.

Since nose rings are traditionally worn by Hindu brides, they feature in several wedding songs. Consider Sun Sun Goriya from Daman (2001), in which pieces of the bride’s jewelry, including her new nose ring, are surprisingly eloquent.

The origin of nose rings remains unclear, but Western theorists have argued that it is a sign of control and oppression. The practice of females wearing nose rings has been compared to the guiding ring that is put on the nose of cows. But Hindi films offer a cheerfully ironic counterpoint to this idea, since women often lead men by their noses with their glittering nose ornaments. Consider songs such as Mere Pairon Mein Ghungroo Bndha Do from Patiala House (2011) and Bindiya Chamke Choodi Khanke from Tumko Naa Bhool Paayengey (2002), in which men cannot stop crooning about their lovers’ shiny nose pins.

Salman Khan and Dia Mirza in Tumko Na Bhool Payenge (2002).
Salman Khan and Dia Mirza in Tumko Na Bhool Payenge (2002).

The song Ram Chaahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela bends traditional gender dynamics by featuring a woman praising the titular woman’s adornments with the lines “Ghanan ghanan megh jo barse, Leela na Sringar no tarse, chudlo, nathni, patlo kandoro.” When Ram and Leela decide to kill each other to escape the violence around them, the bullet that Ram pumps into Leela’s torso dislodges her nose ring. Leela loses all the social markers that define her, finally content to spend her last moments with the man she loves.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.