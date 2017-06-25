michael jackson remembered

Tiger Shroff is only the latest fan of Michael Jackson’s killer moves

Before the young actor’s tribute to the American pop legend in ‘Munna Michael’, numerous actors and choreographers have been there and moonwalked.

by 

“I just want to prove that Michael lives forever,” says Tiger Shroff in the trailer of the upcoming film Munna Michael. The rubber-limbed actor plays a Michael Jackson fan and instructor who teaches a gangster (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) to dance. Shroff is well placed to pay homage to the American pop sensation, but he is only the latest one. He joins a long list of Indian actors and choreographers who have followed in Jackson’s footsteps and imitated the singer’s trademark moves, including the moonwalk, the pelvic thrust, and the sideways glide.

Prabhudeva

Choreographer, actor and filmmaker Prabhudeva has been mimicking the King of Pop since his early days. Often called the Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhudeva’s library of moves is loaned from the American legend.

In one of his first dance solos April Mayile from the Tamil film Idhayam (1991), Deva borrows Jackson’s breakneck spins and belt grabs. The energetic hit Chikku Bukku Rayile from Gentleman (1993) is also in the Jackson vein. Dressed in a black leather jacket worn beneath a sequined shirt, Prabhudeva breakdances and displays swift footwork in the tradition of the master.

In Muqabla Muqabla from Kadhalan (1994), Prabhudeva goes all the way, incorporating almost all of Jackon’s major moves, including the crotch thrusts, spins and kicks. Even the white suit costume and gloves are not forgotten.

Play
Muqabla Muqabla from Kadhalan (1994).

Javed Jaffrey

The ace comedian is more than the sum of his caricatures of classic Hindi film characters. Jaffrey used to be a dancer and a skillful one at that. In Baby Bol Rock N Roll from the Anil Kapoor starrer Meri Jung (1985), Jaffrey channels his inner Jackson, especially the singer and performer from the Thriller days.

Play
Bol Baby Bol from Meri Jung (1985).

In Dekha Tujhe To Dil Gane Laga from Teesra Kaun (1994), Jaffrey wears a red rather than a white pant suit and hat, but that hat doffing looks most familiar. Jaffrey also adds a dash of freestyle to some of Jackson’s iconic moves.

Play
Dekha Tujhe To Dil Gane Laga from Teesra Kaun (1994).

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from Woh Phir Aayegi (1988) is an obvious bow to Smooth Criminal from Jackson’s chart-busting album Bad. Remember those chairs and the robot dance?

Play
Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from Woh Phir Aayegi (1988).

Madhuri Dixit

Known for her exceptional prowess in dancing, Madhuri Dixit has several dance numbers to her name. Apart from mastering nearly every known style, Dixit has dabbled in a bit of break dance as well.

Dancing alongside Prabhu Deva to his choreographed moves in Kay Sara Sara from Pukar (2000), Dixit carries off the moonwalk with aplomb.

Kay Sara Sara from Pukar (2000).
Kay Sara Sara from Pukar (2000).

Two Michael Jackson fans come together as Dixit shakes a leg with Javed Jaffrey in Le Le Dil De De Dil from 100 Days (1991).

Play
Le Le Dil De De Dil from 100 Days (1991).

Mithun Chakraborty

The working class hero isn’t quite as supple as Jackson, but he was one of our original disco dancers. Mithun Chakraborty puts on a good show in Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984), which is again inspired by the seminal Thriller. Chakraborty has on a fiery red costume in the song, and some of the steps are stolen directly from the original. Bappi Lahiri’s background tune too echoes Thriller’s choir notes.

Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984).
Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984).

While Jackson’s shaping moves aren’t as apparent in Dance Dance from the 1987 film of the same name, Chakraborty imitates some of his steps, such as the robot dance.

Play
Dance Dance (1987).

Chiranjeevi

The Telugu star delivers one of the most innovative tributes to Jackson in the aptly named movie Donga (Thief, 1985). Thriller becomes “Kill her” in the song Golimar song. Chiranjeevi’s imitation of Jackson is faithful all the way, from the graveyard sequence to the fangs. The song was referenced in Raj and DK’s zombie comedy Go Goa Gone (2013).

Play
Golimar from Donga (1985).

In Number 1 Number 2 from the Telugu film Big Boss (1995), Chiranjeevi lifts a few of Jackson’s moves, including the notorious crotch thrusting (of course).

Number 1 Number 2 from Big Boss (1995)
Number 1 Number 2 from Big Boss (1995)

Govinda

In the pacy number I am a Street Dancer from Ilzaam (1986), Govinda goes full throttle, repeating almost all of Jackson’s moves from floor spins to pelvic thrusts while dressed in red-leather frills and glitter.

Play
I am a Street Dancer from Ilzaam (1986).

While the zesty Meri Marzi from The Gambler (1995) starts with a typically Bollywood dance vibe, Govinda goes on to display some of Jackson’s steps, including rapid jumps and belt grabbing and thrusting.

Play
Meri Marzi from The Gambler (1995).

Tiger Shroff is in good company, then. With his remarkably agile body, the 27-year-old actor might just prove to be the biggest Michael Jackson fan Indian cinema has produced.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.