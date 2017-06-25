Tiger Shroff is only the latest fan of Michael Jackson’s killer moves

“I just want to prove that Michael lives forever,” says Tiger Shroff in the trailer of the upcoming film Munna Michael. The rubber-limbed actor plays a Michael Jackson fan and instructor who teaches a gangster (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) to dance. Shroff is well placed to pay homage to the American pop sensation, but he is only the latest one. He joins a long list of Indian actors and choreographers who have followed in Jackson’s footsteps and imitated the singer’s trademark moves, including the moonwalk, the pelvic thrust, and the sideways glide.

Prabhudeva

Choreographer, actor and filmmaker Prabhudeva has been mimicking the King of Pop since his early days. Often called the Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhudeva’s library of moves is loaned from the American legend.

In one of his first dance solos April Mayile from the Tamil film Idhayam (1991), Deva borrows Jackson’s breakneck spins and belt grabs. The energetic hit Chikku Bukku Rayile from Gentleman (1993) is also in the Jackson vein. Dressed in a black leather jacket worn beneath a sequined shirt, Prabhudeva breakdances and displays swift footwork in the tradition of the master.

In Muqabla Muqabla from Kadhalan (1994), Prabhudeva goes all the way, incorporating almost all of Jackon’s major moves, including the crotch thrusts, spins and kicks. Even the white suit costume and gloves are not forgotten.

Play Muqabla Muqabla from Kadhalan (1994).

Javed Jaffrey

The ace comedian is more than the sum of his caricatures of classic Hindi film characters. Jaffrey used to be a dancer and a skillful one at that. In Baby Bol Rock N Roll from the Anil Kapoor starrer Meri Jung (1985), Jaffrey channels his inner Jackson, especially the singer and performer from the Thriller days.

Play Bol Baby Bol from Meri Jung (1985).

In Dekha Tujhe To Dil Gane Laga from Teesra Kaun (1994), Jaffrey wears a red rather than a white pant suit and hat, but that hat doffing looks most familiar. Jaffrey also adds a dash of freestyle to some of Jackson’s iconic moves.

Play Dekha Tujhe To Dil Gane Laga from Teesra Kaun (1994).

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from Woh Phir Aayegi (1988) is an obvious bow to Smooth Criminal from Jackson’s chart-busting album Bad. Remember those chairs and the robot dance?

Play Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from Woh Phir Aayegi (1988).

Madhuri Dixit

Known for her exceptional prowess in dancing, Madhuri Dixit has several dance numbers to her name. Apart from mastering nearly every known style, Dixit has dabbled in a bit of break dance as well.

Dancing alongside Prabhu Deva to his choreographed moves in Kay Sara Sara from Pukar (2000), Dixit carries off the moonwalk with aplomb.

Kay Sara Sara from Pukar (2000).

Two Michael Jackson fans come together as Dixit shakes a leg with Javed Jaffrey in Le Le Dil De De Dil from 100 Days (1991).

Play Le Le Dil De De Dil from 100 Days (1991).

Mithun Chakraborty

The working class hero isn’t quite as supple as Jackson, but he was one of our original disco dancers. Mithun Chakraborty puts on a good show in Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984), which is again inspired by the seminal Thriller. Chakraborty has on a fiery red costume in the song, and some of the steps are stolen directly from the original. Bappi Lahiri’s background tune too echoes Thriller’s choir notes.

Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena from Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984).

While Jackson’s shaping moves aren’t as apparent in Dance Dance from the 1987 film of the same name, Chakraborty imitates some of his steps, such as the robot dance.

Play Dance Dance (1987).

Chiranjeevi

The Telugu star delivers one of the most innovative tributes to Jackson in the aptly named movie Donga (Thief, 1985). Thriller becomes “Kill her” in the song Golimar song. Chiranjeevi’s imitation of Jackson is faithful all the way, from the graveyard sequence to the fangs. The song was referenced in Raj and DK’s zombie comedy Go Goa Gone (2013).

Play Golimar from Donga (1985).

In Number 1 Number 2 from the Telugu film Big Boss (1995), Chiranjeevi lifts a few of Jackson’s moves, including the notorious crotch thrusting (of course).

Number 1 Number 2 from Big Boss (1995)

Govinda

In the pacy number I am a Street Dancer from Ilzaam (1986), Govinda goes full throttle, repeating almost all of Jackson’s moves from floor spins to pelvic thrusts while dressed in red-leather frills and glitter.

Play I am a Street Dancer from Ilzaam (1986).

While the zesty Meri Marzi from The Gambler (1995) starts with a typically Bollywood dance vibe, Govinda goes on to display some of Jackson’s steps, including rapid jumps and belt grabbing and thrusting.

Play Meri Marzi from The Gambler (1995).

Tiger Shroff is in good company, then. With his remarkably agile body, the 27-year-old actor might just prove to be the biggest Michael Jackson fan Indian cinema has produced.