film festivals

‘The Black Prince’, ‘Lapachhapi’ and ‘Newton’ among titles at London Indian Film Festival

The festival runs between June 22 and 29 and will include ‘Mukti Bhawan’ and ‘Sexy Durga’.

by 

The annual London Indian Film Festival is back for its eighth round of Indian and South Asian cinema. Over 20 films, shorts and documentaries will be screened across London between June 22 and 29 at the event that was founded by Cary Rajinder Sawhney in 2010.

British filmmaker Kavi Raz’s The Black Prince, starring Satinder Sartaaj and Shabana Azmi, will open the festival. Punjabi singer Sartaaj plays Duleep Singh, the last ruler of Punjab, and chronicles the time he spent in England under Queen Victoria’s care.

Play
The Black Prince.

The festival covers a range of genres and subjects, including comedy, horror, thriller, the diaspora, religion and politics. Vishal Furia’s Marathi-language Lapachhapi explores female infanticide through the prism of horror. The film stars Pooja Sawant, Usha Naik and Vikram Gaikwad.

In Amit Masurkar’s black comedy Newton, Rajkummar Rao plays a clerk who is placed on election duty in troubled territory in Chhattisgarh. Produced by Drishyam Films, which has produced Masaan (2015) and Waiting (2015), Newton won the CICAE Art Cinema Prize (Forum Section) at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year.

Newton.

Also on the list are Shubhasish Bhutiani’s Mukti Bhawan, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Pinneyum, Haobam Paban Kumar’s Lady of the Lake, and Sanal K Sasidharan critically feted Sexy Durga, in which a young couple elopes and runs smack into danger. Sexy Durga won the Tiger award for Best Film at the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Suman Ghosh’s documentary The Argumentative Indian is based on a conversation between Nobel Prize winning economist Amartya Sen, his students and Cornell Economics Professor Kaushik Basu.

Among the documentaries is Rajiv Menon’s Overtone, an account of eminent percussionist Umayalpuram K Sivaraman.

Play
The Argumentative Indian.

Kannada cinema is represented by the Pawan Kumar production Ondu Motteya Kathe (Egghead). Directed by Raj B Shetty, the romantic comedy follows a 28-year-old Kannada professor who battles the insecurities arising out of his baldness.

Babylon Sisters is from Italy but has an Indian flavour. Women from various ethnicities join forces when their housing society is threatened with an eviction notice.

Nirmal Chander Dandriyal’s Zikr Us Parvarish is a biographical documentary about the acclaimed singer Begum Akhtar.

Play
Ondu Motteya Kathe.

Entries from other South Asian countries include Gardaab from Pakistan and Seto Surya from Nepal. A loose adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, Harune Massey’s Karachi-set Gardaab is about a gangster who falls in love with the daughter of a rival mob boss.

Set against the backdrop of post-civil war Nepal, Seto Surya tells the story of an anti-regime supporter who battles prejudices to give his father a funeral.

Play
Gardaab.

Apart from screenings, the festival will host panel discussions on LGBT issues and the impact of Brexit on South Asian film production. Pioneering queer filmmaker Pratibha Parmar will head the panel, and some of her earlier works, including Sari Red (1988) and Khush (1991), will be screened. The line-up includes a special screening of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar (2008).

Short films from various countries will compete for the Satyajit Ray Short Film honour. The Indian entries include Sisak (2017), Papa (2016) and Kivaad (2016).

Pratibha Parmar. Courtesy LIFF.
Pratibha Parmar. Courtesy LIFF.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.