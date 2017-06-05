Tiger Shroff dances, fights, and somersaults in masterly fashion in the trailer of his new dance drama Munna Michael. But that is not all. He also trains a mob boss (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) the nuances of footwork.

Munna Michael is director Sabbir Khan’s third collaboration with Tiger Shroff after Heropanti (2014) and Baaghi (2016). The July 21 release sees Shroff as street thug from Teen Batti in Mumbai (a nod to the neighbourhood where the actor’s father Jackie Shroff grew up). Munna is a Michael Jackson zealot, while Siddiqui plays a Delhi gangster who takes lessons from Munna. The cast includes debutant Nidhhi Agerwal as Munna’s lover Dolly.

Shroff capers throughout the trailer, mimicking the King of Pop’s Billie Jean spins, robot dance and his moonwalk. The actor also fights goons with rhythm. “I just want to prove that Michael lives forever,” Munna says.

Watch the trailer here.