Channeling their endearing chemistry from their first collaboration Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif cruise through the streets of Morocco in the song Ullu Ka Pattha from Jagga Jasoos . The duo sways in synchronised rhythm in picturesque locales while affecting an air of nonchalance.

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos sees Kapoor as Jagga, a gifted detective who is accompanied by Shruti (Kaif) in his quest to find his father. The heavily delayed movie is being described as a cross between the Tintin comics and Steven Spielberg’s adventures with a Wes Anderson-inspired production design.

The zesty earworm Ullu Ka Pattha, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi, is woven around Jagga’s quest for his father. The couple spontaneously breaks into a dance to earn money to fund their travels. From deserts and harbours to dingy lanes and flea markets, Ravi Varman’s camera skillfully captures Morocco’s bright colours and locations. Like in the trailer, the song is replete with striking imagery (the ostrich is back).

The song is reportedly one among 29 tracks. After delays caused by re-shoots, budget overruns and the alleged off-screen breakup between Kapoor and Kaif, Basu’s labour of love is finally set to release on July 14.