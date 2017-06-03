Rajasthan High Court judge MC Sharma’s declaration that peacocks are celibate and peahens get pregnant “after swallowing the tears of the peacock” has triggered off a slew of responses. Writers have rounded up hilarious Twitter reactions to the judge’s views, while others have cited ornithological studies to meditate on the sex lives of the peafowl.

Popular cinema has never laboured under the misconception that the national bird is a symbol of sexual restraint. The peacock’s mating dance has inspired choreographers down the decades, with various women – and the occasional man – imitating the bird’s head bobbing and twirls.

Song lyrics celebrate the union between males and females and the unscientific but utterly romantic connection between the birds and the rains, such as Mor Bani Thanghat Kare from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which reworks a traditional Gujarati folk song that celebrates the manner in which the heart leaps like a peacock with the arrival of the monsoon. Comparisons between a restless mind and a whooping peacock are also common, such as in Man Mor Machave Shor from Ladki (1953). As our potted lists of songs proves, the peacock is a deeply arduous creature, with the ability to inspire humans into following in its joyous footsteps.

Bakkad Bam Bam from Kathputli (1957)

Classically trained actress Vyjayanthimala effortlessly twirls to the Mayilattam folk dance form in a peacock costume in Kathputli, which traces the relationship between a dancer and her controlling mentor. Shankar Jaikishan’s songs and the elaborate dance sequences are among the film’s highlights alongside Vyjayanthimala’s unmatched grace.

Play Bakkad Bam Bam from Kathputli (1957).

Jungle Mein Mor Naacha from Madhumati (1958)

“Who has seen the peacock dance in the jungle?” This question, which is plaguing judge Sharma, had been previously asked by Johnny Walker in the Mohammad Rafi solo from Bimal Roy’s reincarnation thriller Madhumati. The song comes as a break between romance and tragedy, and displays yet again Walker’s ability to play a drunk (even though he didn’t imbibe in real life).

Play Jungle Mein Mor Naacha from Madhumati (1958).

Nani Teri Morni Ko Mor Le Gaye from Masoom (1960)

A young Honey Irani narrates and dances to the fictitious journey of her grandmother’s stolen peacocks and peahens in the iconic children’s number from Masoom (1960). Ranu Mukherjee sings the Hemant Kumar composition.

Play Nani Teri Morni Ko Mor Le Gaye from Masoom (1960).

Jungle Mein Mor Nache from Shatranj (1969)

Make no mistake: Waheeda Rehman is a very convincing peahen in this song from the spy thriller Shatranj. Adorned in a gleaming costume and feathering and surrounded by similarly attired back-up dancers, her character Meena croons about the romance of the rains and the pain of separation.

Play Jungle Mein Mor Nache from Shatranj (1969).

Morni Baaga Ma from Lamhe (1991)

Rajasthan, peacocks, the rain and longing – it’s all there in the superb Shiv-Hari composition Morni Baaga Ma song from Lamhe. The ever graceful Sridevi and folk singer Ila Arun give Anil Kapoor a peek into Rajasthani folk culture in the song, which has been choreographed by the inimitable Saroj Khan.

Play Morni Baaga Ma from Lamhe (1991).

Mhare Hiwda Mein Naache Mor from Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Camels, elephants, beaming couples and one tacky CGI-generated peacock. Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic number from Hum Saath Saath Hain continues the association between Rajasthan and the bird. The peacock inspires love (or lust?) in the minds of the characters. No tears are shed just yet.

Play Mhare Hiwda Mein Naache Mor from Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999).

Jungle Mai Sher Bagon Mai Mor from Prem Granth (1996)

There goes the peacock arousing the wrong kind of feelings again. Clad in an iridescent blouse and skirt, Madhuri Dixit has unmistakably romantic thoughts about Rishi Kapoor in Prem Granth.

Play Jungle Mai Sher Bagon Mai Mor from Prem Granth (1996).

Baaga Ma Jab Mor Bole from Talaash: The Hunt Begins (2003)

Oh dear. The peahen looks all set to shed tears in Kareena Kapoor’s seduction song, crooned to an unresponsive Akshay Kumar on board a passenger train in Talaash: The Hunt Begins.