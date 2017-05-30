Behold a contender for Best Actress Oscar for 2018. Judi Dench is magnificent in the trailer of Stephen Frears’s Victoria and Abdul, which chronicles the unique relationship between the ruler of England and its colonies, including India, and her Indian attendant Abdul Karim. Indian actor Ali Fazal, who starred in 3 Idiots and Fukrey, makes his international debut as the loyal servant, who teaches the queen the virtues of mangoes, Urdu and friendship.

The movie is based on Shrabani Basu’s 2010 book Victoria & Abdul: The True Story of the Queen’s Closest Confidant. It is expected to be released on September 22 – plenty of time for Dench’s Oscar campaign.