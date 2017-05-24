Audio master: In AR Rahman’s ‘1947 Earth’, love, savagery and sonic brilliance

As the Partition looms, Lahore is on edge. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are getting testy, and even friends and neighbours wonder if they will cohabit in peace ever again.
But Shanta (Nandita Das), employed as a nanny to a young girl in a Parsi family, has a multi-religious circle of admirers, all of whom concur as to her charms and check their communal tempers, rising by the day, just so that they can sit with her a little longer and gaze on her. It is the masseur Hassan (Rahul Khanna), quiet and gentle, who wins her heart, severely wounding the other contender, Dilnawaz (Aamir Khan), the ice candy seller. The consequences – of religious discord, and thwarted love – will be brutal.
AR Rahman excels at title themes – remember Bombay, Swades, Rangeela? The theme of Deepa Mehta’s 1947 Earth (1998) is up there among the best. Who would have thought that a sarod could sound so ominous? Here it strums monotonously in the background, keeping to the lower octaves, rising only to introduce a burst of pathos, and giving way to a chorus that brings no relief – the tone is strident, outraged.
But tragedy is still some weeks away. For now, spring is here, setting kites and hearts aflutter. Rut Aa Gayee Re is sung with great restraint by Sukhwinder, and Rahman keeps the orchestration minimal, as the young people banter and flirt. Lyricist Javed Akhtar skilfully picks out the yellows and saffrons of the season, setting out “waves of music and the armies of flowers, sunlight dissolving in rivers and flowing like gold”.
In Raat Ki Daldal, the night is “thick and dense with fear” and “the winds hold their breath” in anticipation of a great calamity. Held together by a single drumbeat, Sukhwinder’s masterful rendition sweeps over a mass of people huddled at a railway station, awaiting a train that eventually arrives bearing a bloody cargo. It’s not all over yet, but Raat Ki Daldal is almost an elegy, and one of Akhtar’s best works.
Love finds a way, however, even in benighted times. Hariharan slows the pace of impending terror with Dheemi Dheemi, a delicate tune awash with heady breezes and birdsong that accompanies the lovers who are out on an excursion. Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai begins by meditating on the meaning of life but is really about passion and ceding control of the senses. Strife and uncertainty are in the air. Why wait?
Ishwar Allah Tere Jahaan Mein is an ordinary song with a simple message. Appearing at the end of the turbulence, it pleads for harmony and asks the usual questions about why people can’t or won’t get along. It sits uneasily in an album and a film that otherwise wisely avoid sermonising. It doesn’t quite provide closure either. Perhaps because the questions are getting old.
While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.
“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.
The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”
However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.
‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.
But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.
“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”
For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.
Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.
