INTERVIEW

SS Rajamouli: ‘I need to take Baahubali’s success out of my system and think like a fresher’

A third movie is a distant possibility and will happen only if the story is strong, says the director of the blockbuster franchise.

Prabhas in Baahubali 2/Arka Mediaworks

What must Baahubali fans be feeling at the moment? They have watched and rewatched the sequel to the 2015 movie. They are probably celebrating the film’s historic box office haul since its April 28 release in four languages (a reported Rs 1,400 crore in India and the rest of the world). The answer to why Kattappa killed Baahubali has been revealed. Nothing in the world can match up anymore, especially since director SS Rajamouli had previously announced that he would be moving on to other projects, including a possible adaptation of the Mahabharata.

Baahubalians, take hope: Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda do have plans for a third movie, but only if KV Vijayendra Prasad, the movie’s screenwriter and Rajamouli’s father, comes up with a strong plot.

Until that happens, Yarlagadda’s company, Arka Media Works, has many ways to keep the Baahubali juggernaut rolling. An animated spin-off series, Baahubali: The Lost Legends, will be available on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video from May 19. The series explores the back stories of the movie characters, including Amarendra Baahubali and son Mahendra (both played by Prabhas), Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), Sivagami (Ramya Krishna), Kattappa (Sathyaraj), Devasena (Anushka Shetty) and Avanthika (Tamannaah). The story begins when Bhallaladeva and Baahubali are still young princes in the fictional kingdom Mahishmati.

What have you planned with the animation series on Amazon Prime Video? Is it only in Hindi?
Shobu Yarlagadda: No, it is not going to be only in Hindi. It will be available in other regional languages too, making it accessible to fans across the country. The first season will have 10 episodes and will closely be followed by a second season.

Play
Baahubali: The Lost Legends on Amazon Prime Video.

How do you hope to keep the ‘Baahubali’ franchise going?
Shobu Yarlagadda: We have always called it ‘the world of Baahubali’. And we had planned this from day one when we began the project and when the stories were developed for the films. There were lots of back stories and a whole world of Baahubali was developed right then.

Based on the success of the film and the creation of a fan base, we realised that these stories could be offered across platforms because fans are waiting to immerse themselves in the Baahubali world again. The animated series is one such example. The first book of the trilogy [by Anand Neelakantan] is out and the second and third books will be out in the next six months.

Then we have the virtual reality project, a mobile game and all the merchandise – all of these are multiple touch points for the fans. Since there are lots of great stories to be told within this universe, even within each of these platforms, the idea of Baahubali will only evolve further.

Is there a chance that ‘Baahubali 3’ will be made?
SS Rajamouli: We started making the film because we had a great story. Then, we expanded the market because the budget was going higher. Now, while we have the market, I cannot make one more film just because of that. That would not be honest filmmaking.

The story we began with has concluded. But who knows, if my father [KV Vijayendra Prasad] comes up with a great story, and I feel like I have to make a film out of it at any cost, only then Baahubali 3 will be made. It is a distant possibility, but I don’t see it happening in the near future.

If not a sequel, what can you do now to outdo yourself?
SS Rajamouli: The first thing I need to do is take the success of Baahubali completely out of my system. Obviously it will take some time to do that, and start thinking like a director of a first film.

People who dare to say that they did not like the film are being heavily trolled. Did you anticipate this?
Shobu Yarlagadda: There are a lot of fans who are personally attached to the film. If there is a certain comment against the film, fans are voicing their....I mean, it is not that the film shouldn’t be criticised. From what I have read, they are arguing against the criticism. It is a debate, in my opinion, an ongoing one, and a great thing.

Play
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

The combined budget of the films is Rs 450 crore. You planned for a megaton, but did you expect a gigaton?
Shobu Yarlagadda: We knew it would work. But the speed at which it captured the imagination of the audience took us by surprise.

SS Rajamouli: If we hadn’t expected this, we would have obviously not given it five years of our time or the kind of money we put into this project. But the speed and the rate at which it came back was really shocking.

What is your theory of why the franchise worked so well?
SS Rajamouli: On the surface, there is the scale, the grandeur, the visual effects, the dance, music etc. At the bottom of it, I think the film worked because of very strong characterisation. That is what held all the other aspects together. The strength of the narrative is what makes the audience so attached to the story.

Baahubali: The Lost Legends on Amazon Prime Video.
Baahubali: The Lost Legends on Amazon Prime Video.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.