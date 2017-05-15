The teaser of the new Kangana Ranaut movie Simran showcases the actress’s quicksilver persona. Praful looks like the Gujarati cousin of Rani from Ranaut’s biggest hit Queen (2013) as she shakes a leg like nobody is watching and sports blonde and fiery red wigs.

The teaser gives nothing away of the plot of Hansal Mehta’s film, which will be released on September 15.

Simran is loosely based on the life and times of Sandeep Kaur, an American nurse who was convicted of robbing four banks. Sandeep Kaur was nicknamed the Bombshell Bandit, according to a fabulous BBC profile.

Simran is Ranaut’s first release of the year after the box office disaster Rangoon. It was recently in the news after its writer and editor fell out with the director. Apurva Asrani, who has collaborated on the writing and editing of five of Hansal Mehta’s films, including Shahid (2012) and Aligarh (2016), objected to the fact that Ranaut got an associate writing credit for Simran, which he said had been given without consulting him.

Asrani was fired as the movie’s editor the day after his interview to the Mumbai Mirror tabloid. Another story hinted that Ranaut had taken Asrani’s serious-minded screenplay for Simran and turned into the entertainer it needed to be. On the basis of the first trailer, the movie looks like Queen in suburban America, but perhaps like Praful, it will be full of surprises.