It’s a typical Mumbai muddle. Anu (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Suraj (Shiv Pandit) are a couple in love but not yet married. Their pragmatic broker (he calls them a single couple) advises them to pose as siblings to convince the housing society’s chairman (Manu Rishi Chadha) to rent them an apartment. The task is completed by Anu’s mother (Supriya Pilgaonkar), who spins a wonderful tale that melts the chairman’s heart. There’s more in the short film about Mumbai-style jugaad, written and directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Terribly Tiny Talkies.

