hindi film music

No half measures in the bustling ‘Half Girlfriend’ soundtrack

Mohit Suri’s movie has six music composers, 12 playback singers, and 12 lyricists in an album of 10 songs.

ALT Entertainment

The May 12 release Half Girlfriend joins the list of films adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s bestsellers. Based on the novel of the same name, Mohit Suri’s movie is the fifth adaptation after Five Point Someone (as 3 Idiots, 2009), One Night @ the Call Center (as Hello, 2008), The 3 Mistakes of My Life (as Kai Po Che!, 2013) and 2 States (as 2 States, 2014).

Half Girlfriend is the story of Madhav (Arjun Kapoor), who travels from Bihar to attend college in Delhi. A romance looms with Riya (Shraddha Kapoor) that travels from Delhi and New York City to a happy ending in Bihar.

The film’s music also gets a wide canvas, showcasing the collaborative talents of six music composers, 12 playback singers and 12 lyricists. The missing half in the film’s title is somewhat filled by the presence of 10 melodious numbers on the soundtrack. There’s one for everyone.

Baarish is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who has co-written the lyrics with Arafat Mehmood. It is sung by Ash King with background vocals by Shashaa Tirupati, who waltzes in and out of the track with a humming sound. The music video features Riya soaking in the first shower of the monsoon as Madhav watches her with misty eyes. The schmaltzy track steeped in ambient sounds is well-timed for the rainy season.

Play
Baarish from Half Girlfriend (2017).

Thodi Der, Shreya Ghoshal’s duet with Pakistani singer-composer Farhan Saeed, is a revamped version of his original Punjabi ballad of the same name. Lyricist Kumaar has tweaked the words from Punjabi to Hindi. The word “theher” (wait) is pronounced with one syllable in Punjabi and two in Hindi. This dialect adjustment is overlooked in the line “Tu thodi der aur theher ja soniya”, in which the singers enunciate the word using one syllable.

By rounding off the line with the customary term of endearment “soniya”, the musicians ensure that the tune never strays from its target audience – Punjab, while also appealing to Hindi-speaking listeners across the country.

Composer-singer Rahul Mishra’s Tu Hi Hai blends grunge with the qawwali, where its all-too-familiar syncopated beats are reminiscent of songs such as Chand Sifarish (Fanaa, 2006) and Maula Mere (Anwar, 2007).

One of Anwar’s ensemble composers, Mithoon, appears on the Half Girlfriend soundtrack with three tracks, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, its reprise Pal Bhar, and the instrumental piece Half Girlfriend Love Theme. In the two vocal tracks written Manoj Muntashir, Mithoon uses the santoor, the flute, the piano, orchestral motifs and the voices of Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati in a way that embodies the composer’s signature style – a glacially-paced tune soulfully expressing the absence of love with the potential of shooting straight to the top of the charts. Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga has shades of his previous stratospheric hit Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2, 2013).

Play
Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga from Half Girlfriend (2017).

Composer-singer Ami Mishra’s Hinglish track, Lost Without You, is an interesting mix of his vocals in Hindi and Anushka Shahaney’s vocals in English. Shahaney has co-written the song with Kunaal Vermaa. Mishra sings his portions with a distressed yearning and Shahaney’s voice radiates with a nonchalant spirit, mirroring the moods of the two lead characters. The tune is beautifully underscored with the sorrowful sounds of the Chinese stringed instrument erhu. Shahaney’s other solo, Stay A Little Longer, written and sung by her, has a mellow sound emphasised with a sarangi and a dramatic orchestral finish, composed by Saeed.

How many lyricists does it take to write a title song? Mere Dil Mein posits the problem of putting five musically-inclined minds to the rhyme scheme test. R Rekhi, Veronica Mehta, Yash Anand, Yash Narvekar, and Ishita Moitra Udhwani quite sensibly mono-rhyme “dent” with “repent” in the lyrics but they are not discussing the aftermath of rash driving. The lyrics are about the lacerations on the heart of a nervous lover trying to propose to a woman with a corny couplet, “Hua dil pe hai dent, aadhi de commitment, karegi na repent, banja meri half girlfriend.” (There is a dent on my heart, give me half of your commitment, you will not repent, be my half girlfriend)

Can any woman resist such charming verse? It doesn’t matter. The track is at the heart of what current pop music is all about – a pedestrian refrain that is easy to mimic and quickly forgotten once the next number is played.

London-based singer-composer Rishi Rich gets his funky sounds cracking on the frivolous lyrics in the two hip-hop tracks Mere Dil Mein and its reprise, sung by Veronica Mehta and Yash Narvekar. The tunes are excellently mixed with electronic beats and an addictive groove that will make any dance floor busy, girlfriend or no girlfriend.

Play
Half Girlfriend jukebox.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.