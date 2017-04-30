stand-up comedy

Vir Das attempts to go beyond ‘head-bobble jokes and funny accents’ in Netflix show

The stand-up special ‘Abroad Understanding’ works best when it’s commenting on cultural peculiarities.

Netflix/via YouTube

In the second half of Vir Das’s first stand-up special for Netflix, the comedian segues into a long story about a surfing trip he took with some friends in South India. The moment in Abroad Understanding isn’t laugh-out-loud funny, nor is there a punchline, but it is honest and revealing. It’s a discussion about racism and how everyone is inherently different from each other. It’s the best moment in the special and it has everything the rest of the jokes lack: insight.

Over the past couple of years, online streaming services such as Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime have turned their attention towards locally produced content in India. The comedy group All India Bakchod signed onto Hotstar for the second season of On Air With AIB. Amazon snapped up the top Indian comedians. Das is the sole Indian comedian on Netflix. In a bid to promote his special in the United States of America, he also became the first one to appear on Conan O’Brien’s talk show.

Play
Vir Das on Conan.

As a consequence, a large part of Abroad Understanding, which was filmed in New York City and New Delhi, is devoted to Das attempting to present a different side to Indian comedy. He will not be making fun of a relative, nor will there be a reference to Apu from The Simpsons, Das tells his international audience in the opening minutes For once, the Indian accent will not be a joke but a perspective.

Over the 67-minute show, Das showcases diverse material. The actor-comedian’s energy never falters. Instead of only telling a joke, he enacts it with multiple accents. He does not shy away from political controversies back home. There are references to the beef ban and to right-wing forces and their “subliminally fascist policies”. He points out the absurdities in all religions, such as “No meat on Tuesday”. But he does not seem completely at home doing these bits. Like most Indian comedians, he chooses to play it safe. Every time he makes a joke about one religion, he must make a joke about another.

The only criticism Modi aims at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for instance, is a reference to his frequent trips abroad, a joke we have heard before. By contrast, American comedians have been mercilessly lampooning Donald Trump in every other show.

Play
Abroad Understanding.

Das’s take on American politics is better informed and more provocative, and he seems unafraid to offend. While comedians around the world have made fun of Trump, no one has yet likened him to the US version of an arranged marriage, as Das does. But he becomes a little overeager to touch upon all the incidents that have made the news over the past year. A lot of the material amounts to a recounting of events, which prevents him from a deeper examination of one topic.

Without enough to draw on, Das occasionally veers off into territory that Indian comedians often venture into. Are there new ways to talk about the lack of punctuality among Indians? Any joke about virginal Indian engineers is one too many.

The comedian is at his strongest when he is commenting on cultural peculiarities. There is no pressure to add a hilarious spin to familiar incidents. Das is able to bolster the storytelling with his personal experiences. When he is talking about his first kiss or his failed engagement, Das is able to do what most good comedy should: provide a new way of looking at the familiar.

At the end, Das tells audiences that all he wanted to do with Abroad Understanding was move past Indian comedy that relied on “head-bobble jokes and funny accents”. A mission that he is more or less successful with – if only he could have been funnier in the process.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.