Social media is helping Bollywood singers and musicians raise the volume

Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Sona Mohapatra are all using tweeting their hearts out on their views.

Move over, Bollywood actors and filmmakers who tirelessly use their social media profiles to flatter each other with congratulatory retweets and glowing praise. Bollywood music composers and playback singers are ringing alarm bells about workplace ethics, voicing sharp and sometimes divisive political opinions, and shaking the bedrock on which the singer’s foundation is set – that of a docile professional who is apolitical and leaves the opinion-mongering to movie stars.

Singers have long been associated with sharp social commentary, but the songs usually reflect the views of the lyricists rather than the singers. Not any more. Along with melody, public statements, complaints, rants and hasty judgements are pouring out of throats. The weapon of choice: social media.

Most recently, singer and composer Kailash Kher expressed his dissatisfaction over reports that actress Sonakshi Sinha would be performing at pop star Justin Bieber’s upcoming concert in Mumbai. “I read somewhere that a Canadian singer Justin Bieber is coming to India, and actress Sonakshi will perform at the gig,” Kher said. “The news was cute, but quite a lie. It doesn’t give a good message internationally.”

Kher raised two relevant issues: should actors sing in their untrained voices and replace professional singers? His second concern was the trend of hiring Bollywood actors to promote musical events.

Singer Armaan Malik tweeted his support for Kher. Sinha was quick to respond. She tweeted that she was not going to perform at the musical event anyway, but claimed that Armaan Malik had been chasing her to sing for him. Malik politely corrected her that she was confusing him with his elder brother, Amaal Mallik, who composed the soundtrack for the Sinha-starrer Noor.

This is when the controversy took a fraternising turn. Singer Sona Mohapatra decided to enter the picture, supporting Malik and slamming Sinha with her blunt tweets. If Armaan’s tone was mild, Mohapatra’s was certainly retaliatory.

Social media has clearly empowered performers in ways that are not always pleasant. Abhijeet uses Twitter frequently to run down filmmakers and offer his unsolicited advice on national politics. Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani is often trolled for his political views.

Musicians are also using social media to protest their work being tampered with, whether by producers or other artists. Singing star Arijit Singh directly addressed actor Salman Khan and the composer duo Vishal-Shekhar through Facebook when his version of the song Bulleya was dropped from Sultan (2016). Singh also did not spare composer Abhijit Vaghani, who tweaked his voice beyond recognition in a cover version of the classic tune Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (Blackmail, 1973) in the crime thriller Wajah Tum Ho (2016).

Sonu Nigam’s recent provocative tweets, labelling the Muslim call of prayer announced over loudspeakers from mosques as “gundagardi” (hoodlum), escalated quickly. A cleric issued a fatwa, offering a Rs 10-lakh reward for anyone who would shave Nigam’s head. The singer got his head tonsured by a Muslim barber and asked the cleric to pay up.

Nigam later claimed that his concern over loud decibel levels applied to all places of religious worship, including temples and gurudwaras.

The older generation either stays away from social media or misunderstands its reach. Sisters Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, both well into their eighties, use their social media accounts mostly to interact with their fans. Bhosle courted controversy when she deleted abusive followers on her Twitter profile. She followed her action with stinging words.

Mangeshkar was the subject of a spoof Snapchat video made by stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat that went viral. Mangeshkar chose not to fan the flames when there was a national outbreak condemning Bhat for his jokes. The younger lot is unlikely to mute their views, ensuring that their voices resound beyond the soundproofed studio.

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead taken a part invested it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely the make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs?Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to?There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes?Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs?No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky?Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns?No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of MF is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.