books to film

The book versus the movie: Should you read EM Forster’s ‘Maurice’ or watch the James Ivory version?

In a new series that compares books with their screen adaptations, we revisit the movie based on the gay-themed EM Forster novel.

Merchant-Ivory Productions

The Merchant-Ivory film Maurice was released in 1987, a mere 16 years after the publication of the novel on which it was based. The writer, EM Forster, had finished writing the novel in 1913, but took no interest in publishing the work. It was finally published after his death in 1970.

The reason for Forster’s squeamishness was the novel’s subject matter: the struggle of a middle class English man with homosexuality. Maurice Hall is a fatherless boy who grows up with his mother and two sisters, attends the best schools and Cambridge, and becomes a stock broker. At a time when homosexuality was still a crime in England – the novel alludes on more than one occasion to Oscar Wilde’s trial – Forster presents Maurice’s condition as tragic but ultimately redemptive.

Maurice and another Cambridge student, Clive Durham, fall in love and spend a blissful three years in one another’s company until Clive decides to marry and live the “proper” life. This unhinges Maurice who undergoes abundant grief, tries to “cure” himself, and ultimately finds love in a gamekeeper, Alec Scudder.

In the film version, directed by James Ivory, James Wilby plays Maurice, Hugh Grant Clive, and Rupert Graves Scudder. As with most Merchant-Ivory films set at the turn of the century, Maurice explores a genteel British aristocracy that is only gingerly aware of its imminent demise. This is particularly true for Clive, who owns a giant estate in Penge, and is being groomed to become a politician like his late father.

Play
Maurice (1987).

The screenplay was written by Kit Hesketh-Harvey who, for the purposes of cinema, left out much of the philosophy underpinning the novel. As a modernist, Forster gives the reader rich insights into his characters’ motivations. This is especially the case with Maurice, whose initiation into same-sex love is triggered by Clive’s open wooing of him.

The novel devotes a substantial part to the two men’s Cambridge years, where Maurice loses his faith and discovers his sexuality not just in the arms of Clive but in the words of the Greeks, especially Plato. The university as a place for unexplored ideas is a seductive theme that the novel amply reproduces.

Much of this is greatly condensed in the film, so that Wilby’s Maurice can come across as a bumbling fool who cannot reconcile his Christian faith with his latent desires. It is perhaps silly to expect an interior medium like the novel to translate faithfully to the screen, but the richness of Forster’s descriptions sits uneasily with a medium that can only be driven by plot.

This is particularly annoying when the pruning is overdone. By the novel’s end, Maurice has suffered such soul-crushing loneliness that his caution at cavorting with a gamekeeper must bleed into his desire for companionship. A misunderstanding over Scudder’s intentions ensues between Maurice and him in the London museum.

In the book this is resolved with the sort of violent emotional intensity that is deservedly cathartic. In the film, however, the bad blood is explored only on the surface, giving no allowance to Maurice’s twisted feelings and leaching the scene of poignancy.

James Wilby (left) and Hugh Grant in Maurice (1987).
James Wilby (left) and Hugh Grant in Maurice (1987).

On the other hand, there is also the liberty that the screenwriter has taken with events in the novel, a necessity borne out of its weaknesses. Clive undergoes a sudden transformation during a vacation in Greece from where he returns determined to marry. For a novel that issues lucid depictions of its characters’ inner lives, this change of heart seems forced, certainly in light of what Clive and Maurice share.

The film takes a more straightforward approach. Risley, a Cambridge acquaintance of Clive and Maurice, gets arrested on charges of “gross indecency”, the same law that sent Wilde to jail. Clive is shown to turn irredeemably after this event, and Grant has several scenes that encapsulate the ruinous effects on Clive of the scandal that Risley is caught up in.

Indeed, there are some things only the moving image can achieve. In the book, Clive’s revelation of his plan to break up with Maurice is a tragic scene, but not one that is unexpected, given Forster’s detailed build-up.

In the film, however, the scene guts the unaware viewer. Wilby’s passionate “I am done for” captures a painful intensity rarely reached otherwise.

Ultimately, the book and the film work as complements. The book is an expansive look into the moral and social codes that kept homosexuality beyond the pale. It is a brilliant dive into the private torments of a class of people whose lives were marked by shame. The happy ending is a benediction that, while unreal, seems only justified.

The film has its own successes, narrating a gay love story that crosses barriers of class and time while refraining from all sentimentality. It shares this quality with Forster’s book, whose clear-eyed prose gives the subject matter greater heft.

The Merchant-Ivory team made many other films, all capturing, with a sureness of touch, the inspirations and impulses of English society. Yet, Maurice remains a seminal work, a brave precursor to imminent social and cinematic revolutions.

Play
An interview with the cast of Maurice.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.