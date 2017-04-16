Classic Indian cinema

The ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ that was never made, starring Nargis

If K Asif had made ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ as originally planned, what would it have been like?

by 
The shelved Mughal-e-Azam

Who hasn’t heard of Mughal-e-Azam? A historical epic with grandeur on a scale that has rarely been seen on the Indian screen, K Asif’s 1960 production is the stuff of legend. Everything about the movie, from its expansive sets and costumes, dramatic confrontations, breathtaking battle sequences, tender romantic moments, memorable music and fine performances, have generated reams of analysis down the years.

Mughal-e-Azam underwent an arduous struggle of more than a decade and a half before it was completed. The journey also saw huge amounts of money and effort being poured down the drain, when about 25 per cent of the film that was shot before the Partition had to be scrapped.

Sometime around 1944-5, Asif hit upon the idea of adapting Imtiaz Ali Taj’s play about a doomed love story between the Mughal prince Salim and a courtesan-dancer in Akbar’s court, Anarkali. According to legend – the story has no basis in historical fact – Akbar disapproved of his son’s involvement with a commoner and put a cruel end to the romance by having her entombed alive inside a brick wall.

There had been three screen versions of the story by then. Two starred one of Indian cinema’s top female stars, Sulochana, as Anarkali – in 1928 as a silent feature and then in 1935 as a talkie. For his own ambitious version, Asif teamed up with Shiraz Ali Hakim, the owner of Famous Cine Studio. Hakim had also supervised Asif’s directorial debut, Phool (1945). Written by Kamal Amrohi, Phool is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s earliest multi-starrers with a stellar cast that included Prithviraj Kapoor, Durga Khote, Veena, Yakub, Wasti, Suraiya, Sitara Devi and Mazhar Khan.

An early announcement on Mughal-e-Azam appeared on the cover of the November 1945 issue of the Filmindia magazine. The star cast was named as Veena, Nargis and Chandramohan, who were to play Bahar (the name was changed from Dilaram in Taj’s play), Anarkali and Akbar respectively. The film was to be shot at the Bombay Talkies Studio in Mumbai’s Malad suburb.

Hakim had become a partner in Bombay Talkies at the time, having bought shares surrendered by the studio’s co-founder Devika Rani after she married Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich. The production controller of Bombay Talkies, Hiten Chowdhury, suggested that Asif and Hakim consider a young newcomer who was on the company’s payroll for Salim’s role. In fact, he was already working on his third film there, Nitin Bose’s Milan (1946). However, Asif rejected the young man, whose screen name was Dilip Kumar.

The shooting of Asif’s magnum opus began in earnest in 1946, and the cast and crew were expanded. Sapru came on board to play Salim and Durga Khote was signed on as Akbar’s Rajput wife and Salim’s mother, Jodha. Up-and-coming actor Himalaywala, who had played a key role in Mehboob’s Humayun (1945), was finalised for the role of Salim’s Rajput friend Durjan Singh, who sacrifices his life for the prince.

Veena as Bahar in the shelved Mughal-e-Azam.
Veena as Bahar in the shelved Mughal-e-Azam.

Anil Biswas was to score the music while Kamal Amrohi, Aman, Wajahat Mirza and Ehsan Rizvi were signed up as writers. Regular advertisements, and reports from the sets in Filmindia issues in 1946 suggest that production was going smoothly enough with about a quarter of the film in the cans when the political turmoil that was spreading in the wake of India’s imminent independence played spoiler.

The partition of the sub-continent saw Hakim and Himalaywala deciding to make West Pakistan their home. In one stroke, Asif was bereft of his financier and a key actor. Around 10 truckloads of raw stock went to waste and were thrown away. To make matters worse, Asif found himself without his emperor. Chandramohan, who was to play Akbar, died on April 2, 1949.

Even Filmindia, which was known for its caustic film reviews, conceded in its obituary of the actor, “Never again will this great actor be replaced. For, the lambs of the day can never reach the stature of the lion that died.”

Chandramohan in Sohrab Modi’s Pukar (1939).
Chandramohan in Sohrab Modi’s Pukar (1939).

Before selling the studio and relocating to Pakistan, Hakim suggested to Asif that if anyone could drum up the vast finances for the film, it was reputed builder Shapoorji Pallonji, whose company had also constructed Famous Cine Studio in Mumbai. And indeed, it was Pallonji who helped Asif realise his dream – a fantasy that was finally released on August 5, 1960, at the cost of an unbelievable 1.5 crore.

Even if they couldn’t immortalise the Salim-Anarkali love story on the silver screen, Sapru and Nargis played another pair of famous star-crossed lovers in Romeo & Juliet (1947). In its review, Filmindia noted, “The love scenes between the two are played with appropriate restraint and dignity, though (in a tale of classic fashion) a little more fire and intensity was indicated.”

Across the border, Himalaywala portrayed Akbar in a screen version of Imtiaz Ali Taj’s play. Anaarkali (1958) saw singing star Noor Jehan play the doomed courtesan and also sing some of her finest songs ever.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

Shutterstock

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

Play

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

Play

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

Play

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

Play

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.