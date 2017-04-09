Philosopher UG Krishnamurti’s life has been chronicled in a graphic novel by Nicolas C Grey and James Farley. The biography This Dog Barking: The Strange Story of UG Krishnamurti recounts the spiritual leader’s childhood and his transformation into a thinker who attracted a wide-ranging following. Krishnamurti had numerous devotees in the Hindi film industry in the 1970s and ’80s, including the actress Parveen Babi and the filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In these panels, which were not used in the final publication, the authors imagine the moment when Babi became a Krishnamurti follower: “He was the only person around me who had no ulterior motives.”

Reproduced with permission from This Dog Barking: The Strange Story of UG Krishnamurti, Nicolas C Grey and James Farley, HarperCollins India.

