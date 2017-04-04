digital media trends

‘Naagin’ on TV and a female Devdas for the app: Ekta Kapoor’s divide and rule strategy

The content on the Balaji Telefilms app will be different from the soaps to woo the demographic that has turned its back on television.

Balaji Telefilms

After ignoring India’s hip and young for years, media companies are going all out to win over the millennials. Now, Balaji Telefilms, the production house behind some of the country’s biggest soap operas, has entered the fray with its over-the-top service, AltBalaji.

The app, already available on Google Play for testing, is slated to be launched on April 16 with at least six original shows in Hindi and one in Tamil. The lineup includes a gay romance and a contemporary adaptation of the classic Bengali novel, Devdas – while the 1917 book was about the life and death of a wealthy man, AltBalaji’s protagonist is a rebellious 21st-century woman. Some of AltBalaji’s other shows will star Bollywood actors like Nimrat Kaur and Juhi Chawla in the leads.

The first five episodes of all the series will be available for free on the app or the website, after which users will pay Rs 60 per month, much lower than the Rs 600 Netflix charges in India. As of now, subscriptions would be the only revenue stream the company explores, Manav Sethi, chief marketing officer, AltBalaji, told Quartz.

Its content is a striking departure from the serials on housewives and mothers-in-law that has made Balaji and its joint managing director, Ekta Kapoor, household names in the country over the last two decades. And India, with its massive smartphone-toting young population, is ripe for a disruption in digital entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor. Courtesy Twitter.
Ekta Kapoor. Courtesy Twitter.

Kapoor, known as the country’s soap queen, redefined Indian TV at the turn of this century with super-hit shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She continues to understand the pulse of India’s TV audience with series like Naagin, a supernatural drama about a shape-shifting snake and currently the most-watched Hindi show. While her productions have been criticised for being wildly melodramatic and regressive, 41-year-old Kapoor has remained defiant.

“India is a country beyond south Mumbai. Somewhere these stories connect. Otherwise we wouldn’t be telling them,” she said at an event in Mumbai recently.

So why is the media magnate venturing into digital entertainment? The answer lies in India being the world’s fastest growing smartphone market, with 300 million users currently. As internet becomes faster and cheaper in the country, the smartphone is going to become the dominant screen for many Indians, most of whom live in single-TV households. A survey of 1,000 Reliance Jio customers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed that nearly 75% of the respondents used the free and fast data to download video.

As a result, young Indians no longer have to watch what they did on their family TV whose remote controls were with their grandmothers.

“Our shows on mobile (phones) are going to be very different and targeted at those in the age group of 18 to 45,” Sethi said.

You will not see these shows on TV, just like you won’t see Naagin on the Alt app, Sethi said, adding that he himself struggles to find quality stuff on Indian TV these days despite subscribing to an expensive DTH pack.

Nevertheless, Balaji has been a tad slow in stepping onto the digital platform. The last couple of years have seen frenetic activity in the sector, beginning with the launch of Star India’s Hotstar in 2015. In January 2016, Netflix began its India chapter and Amazon Prime Video arrived in December.

Despite its late entry, Balaji believes it has more to offer than any other player. “Hotstar and Voot are playing catch-up TV. They are not creating original content,” says Sethi. “If I don’t want to watch that stuff on TV, why am I going to watch it on an app?”

Netflix, on the other hand, is too expensive and only for a niche audience, he said. “We are going to be somewhere between Naagin and Narcos.”

However, “original content” is the buzzword for other over-the-top services, too. Amazon Prime Video, available for just Rs 499 a year, has said that it has 18 India originals in the pipeline, ranging from sports drama to mythological fiction. Sameer Nair, the group CEO of Balaji Telefilms admits that everyone from “big foreign boys” to local content creators like TVF is a “threat.”

In the end, “may the storytelling win,” he said.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.