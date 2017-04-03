Shooting film songs

Picture the song: ‘Mera Kuch Samaan’ is about all that you leave behind in love

A poetic missive to love, regret and the power of memory from Gulzar’s ‘Ijaazat’.

Ijaazat (1988) is Gulzar at his poetic best. The dialogue is lyrical and the songs are rendered beautifully by his long-time friend and collaborator RD Burman. Gulzar, Burman and Asha Bhosle did some of their most enduring work together, and there aren’t many better examples than the song Mera Kuch Samaan.

It’s a love letter. Maya (Anuradha Patel) and Mahender (Naseeruddin Shah) were in a live-in relationship for two years. When Mahender gets married to Sudha (Rekha), she finds some of Maya’s old things in the house and sends them to her. Maya then writes to Mahender about the rest of the stuff that has been left behind – the rainy days, 116 moonlit nights, and the falling leaves of autumn.

Based on a Bengali story Jatugriha by Subodh Ghosh, Ijaazat is an account of lost love and regret. Maya grew up in a broken home and does not want to get married. When she disappears without a trace, Mahender marries Sudha, to whom he had been engaged for many years. Sudha and Mahender try to create a life of their own, little by little. The song Katra Katra Milti Hain is Sudha’s willing acceptance of the apportioned affection she receives from her husband.

But this pittance is no match to the conspicuous shadow that is Maya. She is a constant presence in Mahender and Sudha’s life, one neither can get rid of, and not for the lack of trying.

Mera Kuch Samaan, like much of the movie, is composed of flashbacks and memories. Maya’s misery is audible in Bhosle’s voice and visible on Patel’s face. Her home is empty and bathed in hazy sunlight. She reminisces teary-eyed, ethereal in her white dress. Her memories – playful, saturated with bright colours, uninhibited laughter, rainy days, road trips and always, Mahender – are in stark contrast to her present. These are the things she left behind, and this is what she wants him to return to her.

Gulzar’s free verse poetry, set to Bhosle’s evocative voice, won them both National Film Awards for the song. Gulzar recalls the time he brought the lyrics to Burman, who responded, “Next you’ll give me the headline of Times of India and tell me to tune it”. It was only when Bhosle started to hum the refrain “Woh lauta do” that Burman found the starting point for the composition.

Mera Kuch Samaan from Ijaazat (1988).
Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

