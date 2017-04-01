TALKING FILMS

Naam Madam X1: Before Shabana Khan, these female secret agents saved the country from peril

The illustrious list includes Nadia, Silk Smitha, Preity Zinta and Huma Qureshi.

Friday Filmworks

Before Taapsee Pannu’s Shabana Khan in Naam Shabana, the country was in the safe hands of Madam X1, who teamed up her daughter Sitara and agent Pratap (numbered 707) to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

The 1968 production Khilari was Nadia’s final release. Directed by her long-time collaborator and husband Homi Wadia, Khilari capitalises on the stunt movie star’s back catalogue. As Madam X1, who fearlessly defeats the Golden Dragon gang led by a Chinese woman, 60-year-old Nadia performs some incredible feats. She kicks and punches and impersonates a Sikh man, a bartender, a queen and even a lavani dancer.

The combined patriotism of Madam X1, Sitara and Agent 707 is aided by cutting-edge gadgetry, such as a mechanical butterfly used for communication and a gun that fired backwards.

Nadia as a bartender in Khilari (1968).
Nadia as a bartender in Khilari (1968).

As a rule, female spies in Hindi films labour in the shadows of their better employed and more powerful male counterparts. There is always a father, brother or lover who provides the trigger for action.

Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973), though not exactly a spy film, has Mohini (Priya Rajvansh) turn to intelligence gathering to locate a Pakistani radar system that is creating havoc for the Indian Air Force during the 1971 war. The motivating factor: her fiancé Rajiv (Raaj Kumar), who is a squadron leader.

Similarly, Reshma (Preity Zinta) falls in love with Army Major Arun Khanna (Sunny Deol), which encourages her to sign up for a spying assignment in Pakistan in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

Preity Zinta in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).
Preity Zinta in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

Some films have been kinder to female spies, giving them more to do than bat eyelashes at the hero. In Aankhen (1968), Meenakshi (Mala Sinha) ably teams up with Sunil (Dharmendra) to fight the enemies of the nation (once again, the Chinese). The pursuit of enemies takes Meenakshi and Sunil to Beirut, where Meenakshi uses her wit and charm to rescue Sunil after he gets caught. Meenaskhi tracks Sunil along with her teammate Mehmood (played by Mehmood) by using a transmitter. In a welcome change, the heroine rescues the hero.

Play
De Daata Ke Naam from Aankhen (1968).

More often than not, female spies are relied upon for their Mata Hari-inspired skills. In the Telugu B-movie Lady James Bond (1980), Silk Smitha plays Agent 001, who has received special training from Scotland Yard, no less. Agent 001 stops a number of rogue powers who want to capture the briefcase of a scientist containing secret formulas. Silk Smitha utilises her brains as well as her oomph. The B-movie Miss 420 (1998), starring Sheeba Aakashdeep and Baba Sehgal, crudely utilises Sheeba as a sex object in the battle against terrorists.

Play
The song Memsaab O Memsaab from Miss 420 (1998).

Female secret agents have had a better deal in recent films, proving themselves worthy of love, patriotic duty and spycraft.

In D-Day (2013), Zoya (Huma Qureshi) is an explosives expert who is part of a team that has to bring the fugitive gangster Goldman (Rishi Kapoor) back to India from Pakistan. Similarly, Sonakshi Sinha in Force 2 plays Indian intelligence agent Kamaljit Kaur, who teams up with police officer Yashvardhan (John Abraham) to tackle a rogue element selling information to the Chinese. Kamaljit is no match for Yashvardhan’s uber-machismo, but her sheer dedication does manage to impress the hardened policeman.

Play
D-Day (2013).

Where there is Bollywood, can romance be far behind? Spies fall in love too, even when they are from rival countries. In Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Avinash Singh Rathore (Salman Khan), a Research and Analysis Wing agent, falls in love with Katrina Kaif, who turns out to be an ISI agent. Kareena Kapoor too plays ISI agent Iram in Agent Vinod (2012) and shares a romantic camaraderie with the titular character portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. Iram even helps stop a nuclear attack on India at the cost of her life.

Bollywood’s halfhearted olive branch to Pakistan has not always been reciprocated. Waar (2013), the highest grossing Pakistani movie of all time, is a spy thriller in which RAW agent Laxmi (Meesha Shafi) plans to destroy Pakistan. Staying in the country under the alias Zoya, Laxmi teams up with rogue agents and the Taliban to plan bomb blasts in the country apart from executing an attack on a police academy.

Play
Waar (2013).

Strangely, Indian cinema has passed up on the opportunity to bring the remarkable story of Noor Inayat Khan to the screen. Khan, who was of Indian and American extraction, was part of Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive agency, which worked in Nazi-occupied territories and gathered intelligence against the Germans during World War II. Khan was captured and executed at the Dachau concentration camp on September 11, 1944. She was awarded the George Cross honour for her efforts, and is the subject of Shrabani Basu’s biography Spy Princess.

The book rights were sold to Zafar Hai and Tabrez Noorani in 2013, but there is sign yet of a biopic.

The French movie Female Agents (2008), starring Sophie Marceau, celebrates the exploits of the SOE’s brave women. Noor Inayat Khan’s heroics do not find a place in the narrative. Here is one female spy whose story needs to be told.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.