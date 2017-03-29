The big release on March 31 is the espionage thriller Naam Shabana. Also turning up is The Salesman, the winner of the foreign language film Oscar.

Naam Shabana Directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey, the action thriller Naam Shabana stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is being billed as a prequel to Baby (2015), in which Pannu played a small but significant character called Shabana Khan. Pannu’s character accompanied Akshay Kumar’s character Ajay Singh Rajput on a covert mission to capture a terrorist hiding in Nepal in Baby. The spin-off movie traces Shabana’s evolution from a young recruit into a ruthless killer for the Research and Analysis Wing. Kumar makes a special appearance, while Manoj Bajpayee, Danny and Anupam Kher complete the cast.

Play Naam Shabana.

Poorna Rahul Bose brings to the screen the real-life story of 13-year-old Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl in the world to summit Mount Everest. Bose’s second movie 15 years after Everybody Says I’m Fine stars Aditi Inamdar as the teenager from Telangana who scales immense heights, literally and metaphorically.

Play Poorna.

The Boss Baby Marla Frazee’s picture book of the same name has inspired Tom McGrath’s summer comedy about a baby who is actually a secret agent. The infant who wears a suit, carries a briefcase and is voiced by Alec Baldwin takes his seven-year-old brother’s help in preventing a plot to flood the world with puppies that never age. The voice cast includes Tobey Maguire, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Miles Bakshi and Lisa Kudrow.

Play The Boss Baby.

The Salesman A woman is assaulted while performing Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman along with her husband at their new home. Her husband gets consumed by his quest to find the attacker, even though she objects to his actions. Ashgar Farhadi’s Iranian film is being released in India with subtitles. The Salesman was named best foreign language at this year’s Oscars.

Play The Salesman.

A Dog’s Purpose Does a dog have any purpose other than making humans happy? Lasse Hallstrom’s film looks at a dog’s various lifetimes with different owners. The canine soul is voiced by Josh Gad¸ while the cast includes Dennis Quaid and Piggy Lipton.