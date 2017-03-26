Gender equality

Is a collective for women in the Malayalam film industry an idea whose time has come?

The recent attack on an actress in Kerala has shaken up the industry and led to demands that women need to present a united front.

Who wouldn’t want to be the next big thing in the Malayalam film industry? But would you still want to be one if you knew that:

An actress is shooting for a film that will go on to be a super hit. She is about to wrap up when the producer demands a shot in the water. She refuses because it’s not in her contract. He doesn’t budge – she has to do it or she’s not going home. She gives in.

An actress is shooting for a film in a remote village in Kerala. The producer doesn’t organise restroom facilities despite repeated requests. She decides to hold it in – and not drink water at all. For a week. She ends up in hospital with a severe urinary tract infection.

It’s a February night. An actress is being driven home after filming. Another car crashes into hers. An accident? No, it’s a trap to blackmail her. Her driver is involved too. A group of men get into the carand she is sexually assaulted and filmed. The mastermind is a man hired by film crews to ferry actresses around.

The third incident is still fresh in public memory, and has shaken up the film industry and female artists. The main accused, including Sunil Kumar Surendran, have been arrested.

The attack has “created a momentum in the industry” and prompted several women to attempt to organise themselves into a collective, said Bina Paul, the Vice President of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and the artistic director of the International Film Festival of Kerala. “Women in cinema are thinking of coming together,” Paul added. “There’s no point in being alone in the battle.” The main concerns are “security and providing basic facilities such as restrooms for women”, Paul added. “The film industry isn’t a defined and structured workplace. It’s an informal set up. It’s about time we defined what this workplace is.”

Poor working conditions

The acclaimed actress Padmapriya has experienced the indignities of the fluidly defined workplace several times. Padmapriya has, on occasion, not been given a separate changing room, and has been expected to use an assistant as a human shield to change costumes between shots. “Sometimes the position of an actress is that of a person on the street,” said the National Film Award winner. “You are given no value and your time is not worth anything.”

An actress may be booked for a 20-day shoot even though she doesn’t have to shoot for more than 10 days. She is expected to wait around, often in her hotel room, thus denying her the chance to work on other projects. This is unlikely to happen to an established actor.

The only way for women to gain more respect in the industry is to have more films made about them, Padmapriya said. A collective of female actresses, filmmakers and technicians is an idea whose time has come, she added. “When things go wrong, you need a confidante outside of the male-dominated film set,” Padmapriya said. “You need a support system, an advocate, a space to just talk where there is no fear of repercussions on your career.”

The Kerala film industry does have unions, including the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, which protects the rights of its members, ranging from drivers to spot boys and directors to editors. There is also the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors. Although both organisations have female members, there is no separate union for women working in various capacities in the Malayalam film industry.

‘Not about being anti-men’

The proposed collective has a precedent in the form of the Indian Women Cinematographers Collective, the only one of its kind in the country. It was founded in 2015 by cinematographer Fowzia Fathima, a state award winner whose films include Mudhal Mudhal Mudhal Varai and Mitr, My Friend. The group has more than 70 members, including Priya Seth (Airlift), Deepti Gupta (Honeymoon Travels Private Limited) and Savita Singh (Ventilator, Hawaizaada).

“Collectives do make a difference,” Fathima said. “They are not about being anti-men. It’s about getting to talk face to face with people in your field, about finding solutions together, about how we can work on projects together.”

A collective will also address what Bina Paul termed as “the nature of patriarchy, which puts women against women”. Paul said, “Women in the film industry tend to live in this cocoon where issues such as equal pay are not a priority. You’re thinking, is somebody else prettier than me? Am I darker than her? How do I stop her getting ahead?” It is time that more serious issues are taken up at higher levels, Paul said. “We are pushing for all film policies and regulations to take gender into account.”

The Kerala film industry is well placed to lead the way. It has given the country such progressive filmmakers as G Aravindan and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and routinely churns out well-regarded films with strong social messages. It’s time for Kerala to add another feather to its cap, Padmapriya said – to “create a policy on better participation, a better environment and better working conditions for women”.

The women need to take the lead, the actress added. “We first need to start doing it ourselves.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.