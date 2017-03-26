internet technology

India isn’t Netflix and chilling as happily as Hollywood

Netflix’s content in India is highly urban-centric, and subscription rates are higher than its rivals.

Netflix

Netflix isn’t having it easy in India.

With stiff competition from local and global players in the country’s Rs1.26 lakh crore ($19.2 billion) media and entertainment industry, the American video streaming giant has recognised that a war lies ahead.

“There’s a great battle with Hotstar, YouTube, and Amazon and many others, all competing for a consumer’s time,” CEO Reed Hastings said earlier this month. “We are one of the choices, but what’s unique about Netflix is that we’ve got an international titles combined with great local talent.”

Netflix is currently up against 29 other over-the-top content providers in India, according to the recently released Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Report, 2017, by KPMG India and the FICCI. And its subscription numbers show that there’s a long way to go before Netflix can match competitors like Star India’s Hotstar.

Data: KPMG India-FICCI Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Report, 2017.
Data: KPMG India-FICCI Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Report, 2017.

The biggest disadvantage is likely to be Netflix’s steep pricing. A Hotstar premium subscription costs just Rs 199 per month, compared to Netflix’s starting rate of Rs 500. And Amazon Prime video charges an annual fee of Rs 499 for unlimited video access, as well as prime delivery for orders on its e-commerce platform.

While the KPMG India-FICCI report doesn’t specify whether Netflix’s active subscribers have all paid Rs 500 or more (the numbers could include users in the middle of a free trial), an analysis by news website Medianama suggests that the company has only between 200,000 and 300,000 paid subscribers in India. It based this on a right to information response received in February.

Here’s how Medianama explained its methodology:

The LTU (large taxpayer unit) responded that Netflix paid Rs2.20 crore in taxes for January 2017. We divided this number from the service tax rate that Netflix charges for their most expensive plan, and the rate they charge on their least expensive plan. With this, we arrived at a range of subscribers, between 211,500 and 337,300. Since there are three separate plans, it is unlikely that either extreme in the range is close to the number of subscribers that Netflix has in India, so we are assuming that the number is somewhere between 2 and 3 lakh.

Local content and mobile first

Another speed bump for Netflix in India is that a number of local media networks, including Zee TV and Viacom 18, are launching their own platforms. Ozee TV and Voot, for instance, typically have more native content. And with smartphone penetration spreading to the hinterlands in India, mobile is becoming an important channel for video consumption, a big boon for local channels.

Video currently accounts for 60% of mobile data traffic, according to the KPMG India-FICCI report, and mobile video traffic is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 63% between 2016 and 2021.

“In India, the number of video-capable devices and connections are expected to grow 2.2-fold between 2016 and 2021, reaching 800 million in number,” the report added.

But Netflix’s content in India is still very urban-centric, and making inroads in rural India could take several years for the Los Gatos, California-based firm. For now, Netflix has tied up with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for movie content and comedian Vir Das for an original show to cater to the local audience, but this might not be enough. Moreover, faster 4G-based internet services, including Reliance Jio, are making live sports a big hit on mobile devices, and that’s a category in which Hotstar has an edge.

So, while the opportunities are plenty in India, Netflix has a lot of work ahead.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.