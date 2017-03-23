biopics

Is it surprising that two rival biopics are being made on acclaimed writer Kamala Das?

The controversial trailblazer has fired the imagination of directors Kamal and Leena Manimekalai, both of whom are filming different aspects of her life.

Reinforcing the inextricable bond between Kamala Das and controversy, two rival biopics offering differing perspectives on the renowned writer and poet are in progress.

Aami, by veteran Malayali director Kamal, has declared itself to be a family-oriented film that will be respectful of Das’s unconventional work and life choices. Tamil director Leena Manimekalai’s Kamala Das will be in English and will be an uninhibited take on an unorthodox literary figure who wrote in Malayalam and English.

Neither biopic has gone on the floors yet, but only one of them has the blessings of the poet’s family. Kamal has been given the rights to make Aami and dub it in English, said Jaisurya Das, one of the writer’s three sons. “The permission was given by the Estate of Kamala Das, a legal entity formed by the legal heirs of the late Kamala Das,” he said.

Aami will not be a cradle-to-grave account. “The movie will show all facets of Kamala Das,” Jaisurya Das said. “There will be a lot of fiction. That is how movies work. But it is a genuine attempt to show all the controversies she faced.” Das didn’t know about Manimekalai’s proposed rival biopic. “No one has so far obtained permission from the estate to make the film,” he said. “Those who are using the name of Kamala Das without permission are doing it at their own peril.”

Kamal did not return requests from Scroll.in for an interview. The director said at a press conference in Thrissur on March 15 that shooting will begin with the lead actress, Manju Warrier, at Punnayurkkulam, the writer’s native town, on March 24. “The first schedule will be completed in two weeks,” Kamal said at the press conference. There will be a two-month break, which was “necessitated as Manju Warrier needed time to put on weight,” Kamal added.

Kamal has also asserted in previous interviews that Aami will not be a conventional or realistic biopic. “It will be a mixture of real-life and fictional situations,” he told a Malayalam television channel. The movie will not present a controversial image of Kamala Das in any way, Kamal promised.

Manimekalai, director of the arthouse film Sengadal, has declared that she will not sanitise Kamala Das’s image. Taking a dig at Kamal, Manimekalai declared, “I want to portray the writer honestly. For me, she is a bundle of contradictions. It is not made for the market. Unlike Kamal, I don’t have to please anyone.” The film will start shooting later in 2017, Manimekalai said.

There’s a further twist to the tale of the two biopics. Manimekalai claims that Kamal originally cast her as Das. “Kamal had told me that I resembled the poet and asked whether I could act in the biopic on her,” Manimekalai said. Kamal has roundly refuted this claim. “I have noticed the discussion in social media, but Manimekalai’s claims are not true,” he told the press conference in Thrissur.

Kamal’s movie had initially run into trouble when Vidya Balan, who was supposed to play the protagonist, dropped out of the project. In an interview with Scroll.in, Balan said that she had “creative differences” with the director. Kamal replaced Balan with acclaimed actress Manju Warrier.

Manju Warrier. Courtesy Facebook.
Manju Warrier. Courtesy Facebook.

Few Indian literary icons have the power to evoke such interest and controversy all these years later. Kamala Das, also known as Madhavikutty, led a rich and colourful life, characterised by bold and confessional poetry and prose that spoke of love and sexual desire. Her autobiography, My Story, created waves for its sexual frankness. Das embraced Islam a decade before her death in 2009 and renamed herself Kamala Surayya. Aami was her nickname.

Manimekalai acknowledged that Das’s views on sexuality will make for tough and demanding cinema. “She had written on lesbianism and polyamory, and it is a huge challenge to portray it on the celluloid,” the filmmaker said.

Everybody has developed their own opinions about the iconoclastic writer. “But I am not going to satisfy them,” Manimekalai said. Her film will present Kamala Das as “a poet of the universe”, she promised.

Kamal’s entry point into Kamala Das’s story was through her works. The biopic has been three years in the making, and will be “about Madhavikkutty, whom I befriended through her works”, the filmmaker said in a previously published interview. “Aami will cover all phases of her life,” Kamal said. “It will help Malayalis learn about a Madhavikkutty they do not know.”

Kamal’s production might be the official version, but at least one of Kamala Das’s sons thinks that the treatment of the subject matter is irrelevant. “Directors have the creative freedom to add cinematic elements to a movie,” said Madhav Das Nalapat, the eldest of Das’s three sons. “If it is a biopic, it should remain factual. I hope Kamal’s movie will show Kamala Das as a strong, self-sufficient and independent lady.”

Both movies are likely to address Kamala Das’s contentious conversion to Islam in 1999. Plenty of stories were circulated about Das’s decision, including the theory propounded in Canadian author Merrily Weisbord’s The Love Queen of Malabar: Memoir of a Friendship with Kamala Das that the writer was influenced by a man.

“It might be Weisbord’s ploy to sell her book, and hence I won’t blame her,” Nalapat said. “I knew my mother’s mind. Those with a patriarchal mind spread rumours that she converted to Islam after being influenced by a man. They forgot that Das was an independent lady who took decisions of her own will.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)

Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)

When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials. A value-added premium product with high compressive strength, Birla Gold cement is used to make tough, impermeable concrete that sets quickly, lasts long and minimises cracking. Its durability will ensure that your dream home always looks new and the steel structure inside remains protected. Birla Gold offers variants that are optimised for different needs. The unique hydraulic binding properties of the Birla Gold Premium cement variant prevent seepage, making it resistant to even corrosive water, especially important for houses in coastal cities. The Birla Gold Royal cement variant provides very high strength and is perfect for the foundation. As the video below says, with the different varieties of cement that Birla Gold offers, you can build the home of your dreams.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.