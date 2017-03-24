writing competition

After ‘Masaan’ and ‘Newton’, producer Manish Mundra goes on the prowl for new scripts

Drishyam Films has launched a nationwide competition for screenwriters, especially from small towns.

The story of how Akshat Verma’s script of the black comedy Delhi Belly (2011) got produced is often cited to discouraged strugglers. The story goes that filmmaker Kiran Rao picked up the script from a neglected heap lying at the office of her husband, the actor and producer Aamir Khan. She began reading the screenplay and convulsed into uncontrollable fits of laughter. The rest is history. But rather than waiting for serendipity to make its entrance, the production company Drishyam Films has launched an initiative to encourage aspirants to take the first step towards fame and possible fortune.

Drishyam Films, founded up by Manish Mundra, has launched a month-long online competition called Quest For Stories on its official website. The competition, which will run until April 20, invites writers to submit their concepts. Five stories will be selected and developed into film scripts. The competition especially hopes to attract small-town talent.

Drishyam has previously produced such acclaimed movies as Ankhon Dekhi (2014), Masaan (2015), Umrika (2015) and Dhanak (2016). Low budgets, social themes, and realistic storytelling unite the diverse narratives. “We have been doing content-driven cinema for the last three years and we want to continue doing so,” Mundra said. “Our vision is to reach into the heartland of India and tell stories from the small towns and cities.”

Mundra has announced a fee of Rs 5 lakh for the rights of each story. The acquisition fee is what will encourage applicants, Mundra told Scroll.in. “One aspect of filmmaking that is ignored is content development, and writers are not rewarded properly,” he said. “I hope to be able to find the best kind of writing talents with this initiative and help them turn their stories into a reality.”

Manish Mundra.
Mundra launched the competition after his collaboration with the Sundance Institute Lab Program did not produce the results he was hoping for. In 2015, the producer had collaborated with the institute founded by Robert Redford to support independent filmmakers. The Drishyam-Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab hoped to mentor the development of local film scripts.

Nandita Das’s upcoming biopic Manto, on writer Saadat Hasan Manto, and Atanu Mukherjee’s Rukh are the two films that were developed through the initiative. The collaboration has, however, been discontinued from this year. “The collaboration with Sundance Institute had a great impact,” Mundra said. “We were getting international exposure in terms of mentoring the scripts, but many of the stories were not designed around a particular genre, an Indian theme, or a budget suiting our needs.”

While Mundra has produced Rukh, Das had to look for producers for her biopic. The new project will ensure that promising scripts are not orphaned. “With Quest For Stories, we will only select those stories that we want to convert into films,” Mundra said. “We will develop the stories into scripts, working around a particular budget. The one big difference is that previously we only mentored and then the writers had to go out and look for producers. This is not the case anymore.” The story writers will be credited when the film gets completed.

It’s apt that Drishyam has launched a talent hunt on the internet. Mundra, the 43-year old managing director of Eleme Petrochemicals Limited in Nigeria, famously turned producer after he replied to a tweet posted by filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, who was looking for funds to complete Ankhon Dekhi. “Even with my first production, Ankhon Dekhi, I did not have any film connections back in India,” Mundra said. “So in a way, am going back to social media to look for writers and stories to find interesting ideas that I can back, especially local stories about Indians.”

Drishyam Films has a busy year ahead: it will be releasing Amit Masurkar’s Newton, Rukh and Nila Madhab Panda’s Kadwi Hawa. “Two films going in production this year are Cycle and Anaam,” Mundra said. “Apart from these projects, we are looking at producing another two-three films from the Quest For Stories initiative.”

Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India

From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.

Posted on Flickr.com by Design Milk

Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.

Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.

Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.

Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.

Butterfly roof and cantilever (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.

Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.

Floating staircase (Image credit: Design Milk on Flickr.com)
Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.

Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.

Exposed concrete wall (Image Credit: Getty Images)
When building your home, it is important to use strong and durable materials. A value-added premium product with high compressive strength, Birla Gold cement is used to make tough, impermeable concrete that sets quickly, lasts long and minimises cracking. Its durability will ensure that your dream home always looks new and the steel structure inside remains protected. Birla Gold offers variants that are optimised for different needs. The unique hydraulic binding properties of the Birla Gold Premium cement variant prevent seepage, making it resistant to even corrosive water, especially important for houses in coastal cities. The Birla Gold Royal cement variant provides very high strength and is perfect for the foundation. As the video below says, with the different varieties of cement that Birla Gold offers, you can build the home of your dreams.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.