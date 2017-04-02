Kashmir Report

Against the odds, a movie about Kashmir by Kashmiris with the message ‘If I can, so can others’

Hussein Khan’s ‘Kashmir Daily’ is a labour of love that focuses on drug abuse and unemployment.

Courtesy Hussein Khan

Kashmir has featured in numerous Indian productions as a backdrop for romance and a breeding ground of political conflict. But where are the movies by Kashmiris about Kashmir?

The independent feature Kashmir Daily hopes to correct popular perceptions and misperceptions of the state among locals and outsiders. Kashmir Daily is a labour of love by Hussein Khan, who has directed, produced and edited the movie apart from playing one of the roles. Rather than focusing on the ongoing political conflict, Khan has chosen to highlight drug abuse and unemployment.

The film ignores the clichés associated with Kashmir, including gorgeous landscapes and craggy-faced boat operators and pony owners. “We have tried to show the inner Kashmir, shooting the film in unexplored interiors of the valley, its lanes and by-lanes,” Khan told Scroll.in.

Armed with a U rating from the Central Board of Film Certification, Kashmir Daily is being screened twice a day at the auditorium of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Khan hopes to raise funds through the screenings and release the film across the country.

“If I can do it despite the odds, so can others,” he said.

The 145-minute movie stars Mir Sarwar, who has previously appeared in small roles in Hindi films, including Bajrangi Bhaijan (2015). Sarwar plays a reporter with a small newspaper called Kashmir Daily who begins investigating drug use and joblessness and stumbles upon a shady non-governmental organisation.

The idea for the film came up during a conversation with friends, Khan said. “It was an experiment since the beginning,” the filmmaker said. “I shot scenes here and there, not thinking about the complete picture. I kept thinking, chalo wuchov kyah bani (let’s see what happens).”

The movie has been shot in Urdu and Kashmiri, and features three songs in both languages. It has been largely shot in Srinagar with local talent, including nearly 15 actors. It wasn’t easy: poor shooting infrastructure and a shortage of funds stretched the production over a two-year period.

“We did not have a lot of money and so everyone contributed to the film in more than one way,” Khan said.

Hussein Khan in Kashmir Daily.
Hussein Khan in Kashmir Daily.

The 70-lakh budget was arranged in fits and starts, and the movie was shot whenever the money came in. “Sometimes a friend would loan a lakh, sometimes I would put in money earned from other shoots,” Khan said. His company, Seven 2 Creations, also shoots commercials and commissioned events.

The biggest obstacle for Khan was discouragement and disparagement from the community. “Some people encouraged me, but behind my back, they would tell people that I had gone mad,” he said.

Some of the scepticism over Khan’s efforts might stem from the near absence of a local film industry in Kashmir. Only a handful of films have been made in Kashmiri since the first production, Jagjiram Pal’s Mainz Raat, in 1964. Kashmir is better known as a location for Indian and international movies, television shows and commercials, and it continues to attract film crews keen on capturing its natural beauty while not always acknowledging the worsening political conflict.

The local film industry was further hammered by the ban ordered by Islamic terrorists on movie theatres across the state in the early 1990s. In Srinagar itself, iconic cinemas such as Palladium and Neelam have either been shuttered or serve as security camps and hotels. The closure of the theatres has led to a thriving bootleg market, where Kashmiris may pick up pirated DVDs to see how their state has been showcased by Bollywood.

Advertisements for film screenings in Srinagar in the newspaper ‘Aftab’, October 1989.
Advertisements for film screenings in Srinagar in the newspaper ‘Aftab’, October 1989.

Khan hopes that with local support, Kashmir Daily will travel beyond the borders of his state. “The public can support us and our years of hard work by watching the film,” he said. “We can make products for outside markets in the rest of the country, or even the world.”

A greater number of local productions will help address the portrayal of Kashmiris in films, said Arif Bashir, a line producer from Srinagar. “Outsiders lose the nuances of any society, and these nuances are best understood by people who live in it,” Bashir said. “The cultural nuances of Kashmir are lost in movies.”

One possible solution is to move beyond releasing films in cinemas, especially since they are not seen as friendly places any more. “We all watch movies on internet, cable or direct-to-home transmission, but collectively we disparage the idea of cinema halls,” Bashir said. “If a hall were to open, its barricaded and guarded entrance will speak of the pressures on cinema culture in the valley and the suppression the people have faced. Going through the frisking, too, will be a reminder of the suppression.”

Neelam Singh in Kashmir Daily.
Neelam Singh in Kashmir Daily.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.