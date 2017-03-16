INTERVIEW

‘Mantra’ preview: The battle between homegrown business and MNCs plays out at the dinner table

The unfairly stacked contest between small and big business gobbles up a family in director Nicholas Kharkongor’s debut movie.

The policy changes that swept through the Indian economy in the early 1990s had far-reaching consequences not only for the way people lived, but also for what they ate. Suddenly, Indians could consume the fast food they had previously only read about or purchased during foreign vacations. But some local manufacturers were squeezed out by more powerful competitors. Nicholas Kharkongor’s debut Mantra is the fictional story of one such snack food brand.

The 42-year-old director, who grew up in Shillong, follows Kapil Kapoor (Rajat Kapoor) whose battle to stave off competition causes tremors in his family. The cast includes Kalki Koechlin, Lushin Dubey, Shiv Pandit and Adil Hussain in key roles. The crowd-funded independent English film is being released on March 17. In an interview with Scroll.in, Kharkongor spoke about his own struggle in trying to make Mantra and compared his efforts to the travails of Don Quixote, the fictional character of Miguel de Cervantes’s imagination.

How did the story of ‘Mantra’ take shape?
After the economy opened up in 1991, there was great change that was brewing in the country. By the late ’90s, a lot had happened when multinationals infiltrated the Indian market. I remember before that if someone went abroad, we’d ask them to bring back a Coke can. Cable television opened up, magazines were sprouting, everyone was writing about the new change where the Licence Raj was no longer relevant and what was then mocked as the Hindu rate of growth had shot up.

We saw all these changes, and as a storyteller, I wanted to document this change. I knew my story had to be about the New India. I wanted to focus on an Indian company fighting a multinational that was taking over the market. The challenge was to tell the story through a brand that everyone could identify with, like a snack brand, as opposed to say, a cement brand.

Play
Mantra (2017).

Is the plot based on a true story?
Mantra is the story of Kapil Kapoor, who is losing company profits to a multinational that has come in and taken over the market. A lot of Indian brands such as Thums Up, Goldspot and Uncle Chips were bought out by multinationals. Our film tells a fictional story that is based on the story of a real snack brand that was bought out.

The foreground is fiction. We have taken inspiration for the background, where we have looked at the lives of people who were the owners of Indian companies that were taken over by multinational brands.

The word mantra is used in English and Hindi, but the film appears to be in English.
This film is about an upper-class family in Delhi, so in all likelihood they would be speaking in English, and that’s how the language of the film emerged. It does have a smattering of Hindi.

Was it easy assembling the actors for your independent feature?
I happened to choose the right people. It was very easy to get the actors. Rajat Kapoor is a mentor and a friend, so that was a no-brainer to get him on board. I met Kalki Koechlin and she agreed to be a part of it. I had worked with Adil Hussain in theatre, and so it was easy to persuade him.

Kalki Koechlin in Mantra (2017).
Kalki Koechlin in Mantra (2017).

What about finding producers for your debut?
It was a two-pronged strategy. I pursued both the actors and the producers actively. The actors fell in place first, which made the job of funding a little easier. Since Mantra is a crowd-funded production, there is a bunch of producers from across the globe. Luckily, NRIs related to the film’s theme of a New India and they supported the film a lot more.

It’s different from having a single producer who can have his way. Having more producers sort of makes the process democratic. I didn’t have interference.

How did you get into films?
I have a background in theatre, directing plays. Films were a new medium. I worked on two films as an assistant director, Saeed Mirza’s Ek Tho Chance (2009) and Rajat Kapoor’s Fatso (2012). This helped me to understand the technicalities of making a feature film.

It is harrowing to make a film, but it’s a familiar story of everyone who is an outsider. It is a long battle you have to fight on your own. I am not an intelligent, organised and smart filmmaker. I go in with my blinders on and fence it out.

Nicholas Kharkongor.
Nicholas Kharkongor.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How virtual reality is changing your insurance customer service experience

Meet Khushi, a first of its kind virtual customer service executive in the insurance sector.

Shutterstock

A customer enters a well-appointed room with walls painted in a soothing grey colour. To the customer’s right is a large window from which he can see the Mumbai skyline. Ahead of him is a young lady sitting behind a desk who greets him pleasantly and asks how she can help him, like any service executive in any insurance company.

Except this isn’t a regular room in a bank, and this isn’t your normal service executive.

The ‘room’ is an immersive virtual world that PNB MetLife customers can enter through a VR headset. The lady is a virtual customer service avatar named “Khushi”. The interface known as conVRse, has been developed by PNB MetLife and is one of the first Virtual Reality based customer service platforms for financial services in the world.

Virtual reality (VR) is on the cusp of becoming the next significant digital interface. Google’s Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, and PlayStation VR are already major players in a market burgeoning with possibilities. VR allows for a truly immersive experience where users can be exposed to different environments. Gaming was one of the first industries to see its vast potential as gamers were transported to new, life like worlds which they could interact with. Today, VR has applications across diverse industries. In healthcare, for example, it is being used by psychiatrists to treat patients with phobias by exposing them to their fears in the virtual environment. It is even being used by NASA to train astronauts.

Goldman Sachs pegs it at an estimated $80 billion industry by 2025 with applications in multiple industries. For PNB MetLife, the aim was to revolutionize customer service by transporting its customers to another world. The idea for conVRse was originated by the team from PNB MetLife during the MetLife Asia Mobile Challenge. The team eventually won the Challenge for their virtual reality based customer engagement project. They further collaborated with LumenLab, MetLife’s Singapore-based innovation center, to develop and enhance the proposition and launched the conVRse platform in India in December 2016.

Any customer visiting a PNB MetLife branch that is VR enabled will be able to try on the VR headset and experience this. On wearing the headset, the customer is transported to a virtual environment and can talk to the virtual avatar Khushi and interact with various elements in the room. A screen in front of the customer shows them the various policy related services that Khushi offers. Khushi (operated and voiced by a remote customer service executive) can capture images of documents through the phone camera for KYC, verify personal information and even change policy details in real time. The environment also includes virtual panels providing information about PNB MetLife and its products. Just looking at a part of the panel can enlarge it to provide more information.

Creating this platform involved two major aspects: the content and the design. To determine the kind of queries Khushi could solve, the conVRse team sat with every department in the company to understand the most common complaints and service requests from consumers. At every step of development, the product was tested with consumers and feedback was integrated.

The second aspect was to create the virtual avatar and the environment. The team spent almost a month at Imaginate, a VR and AR start up based in Hyderabad to design Khushi. They began by designing the nose and painstakingly went through thousands of shapes for every different part of the face till they arrived at a satisfactory one for Khushi. After this was done, they used Intel® RealSense™, a face mapping technology, to mimic the facial movements of real people, so that Khushi’s expressions would be as lifelike as possible. The room in which Khushi sits also evolved to include realistic and interactive elements.

The feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. From the 900 or so customers who have experienced ‘conVRse’ at branches, 95% of them have rated the experience highly. Customers are intrigued by the experience of the virtual environment and spend an average of 8 minutes exploring its various functions. The top requests Khushi services are nominee changes, address or phone number changes and retrieving fund information.

While only 15 special branches in India currently have the service, there are plans to scale up. PNB MetLife is also exploring setting up conVRse zones at ATMs. They eventually intend to equip their sales team with VR devices to educate customers about their products. Abhishek Rathi, Head Marketing, Digital and Analytics says that the final aim of the project is “To simplify insurance, simplify learning and help the customer get the right information about insurance”.

Abhishek identifies the major challenges facing the widespread adoption of VR technology as internet coverage and speeds, the cost of buying VR headsets and their lack of standardisation. However rapid strides are being made in all these areas. Data penetration and network quality is increasing across the country. Along with this, VR headsets that cost as little as Rs. 150 are also being developed. For PNB MetLife, the eventual objective of the conVRse project is to integrate VR with their mobile app. This will enable all their customers to bank from home with the help of Khushi instead of visiting the branch.

If you’d like to interact with Khushi, you can see the experience zones for conVRse here. To know more about Khushi and conVRse, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of PNB MetLife and not by the Scroll editorial team.