The live action version of the animated film Beauty and the Beast competes with Trapped for the March 17 weekend.

Trapped In Vikramaditya Motwane’s urban survival drama, Shaurya (Rajkummar Rao) finds himself locked into a high-rise apartment in Mumbai with no access to food, water and electricity and only a rat for company. Geetanjali Thapa has a minor role as the woman whom Shaurya loves.

Beauty and the Beast Bill Condon directs the live action version of Disney’s animated film Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson plays Belle, a toy maker’s daughter who becomes the prisoner of the fearsome Beast (Dan Stevens) who lurks in a magical castle. The sprawling cast includes Luke Evans, Kevin Kline and Josh Gad. Among the voice cast for the animated objects are Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Aa Gaya Hero Govinda is back in his first solo film as a hero after Naughty @ 40 (2011). He plays an honest police officer who becomes the nemesis of criminals and crooked politicians. The movie also stars Ashutosh Rana, Murli Sharma and Richa Sharma.

Machine Mustafa, the son of Abbas Burmawala, one half of the sibling directors Abbas-Mustan, makes his acting debut in a thriller about racing cars, a young couple in love, and a twist that changes their lives. Kiara Advani stars alongside Mustafa.

Before I Fall Based on Lauren Oliver’s Groundhog Day-style novel for young adults of the same name, Before I Fall is about a teenager who relives the last day of her life for a week. Samantha (Zoey Deutch) tries to alter the circumstances of each day, leading to new consequences for her and her friend circle.

Mantra Nicholas Kharkongor makes his debut with a family drama starring Kalki Koechlin, Rajat Kapoor, Shiv Pandit, Lushin Dubey and Adil Hussain. The plot: a businessman tries to save his snacks brand from being gobbled up by a multinational.