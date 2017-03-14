Photo feature

Photos: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is all about the look

Bill Condon’s live action version of Disney 1991’s animated hit boasts of sumptuous sets and costumes.

Disney

Disney’s live action adaptation of its animated hit Beauty and the Beast sashays into Indian cinemas on March 19. Directed by Bill Condon (Mr. Turner, Dreamgirls, Kinsey), the movie stars Emma Watson as Belle, the merchant’s daughter who becomes the prisoner of the fearsome Beast (Dan Stevens) who lurks in a magic castle. Belle soon learns that appearances are deceptive, and an unusual romance develops between the maiden and the monster.

Beauty and the Beast has been in the news since its first teaser, with much of the attention devoted to the lavish production design, the set of Beast’s castle, and the costumes. The plot hews closely to the 1991 animated film, which is one of Disney’s biggest successes, and includes the original score as well as tunes not used in the animated movie.

Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.
Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.

All versions are based on La Belle et la Bete, written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve in 1740. Condon has cited Jean Cocteau’s fabulous 1946 adaptation as one of the inspirations for his movie, especially in the sequence in which Belle enters the castle for the first time and meets its magical inhabitants.

Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.
Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.

Dan Stevens, who plays Beast, is a British television and stage actor whose credits include the shows Downton Abbey, High Maintenance and Frankenstein and the plays Arcadia, The Vortex and Every Good Boy Deserves Favor.

Dan Stevens in Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.
Dan Stevens in Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.

Luke Evans steps into the role of the nasty chauvinist Gaston, the former soldier who pursues Belle against her wishes and vows to hunt down the beast.

Luke Evans in Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.
Luke Evans in Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.

Gaston has a suitor too – he is male, and the first openly gay character in the strictly heterosexual Disney universe. LeFou is played by Josh Gad. This progressive move by Disney has already provoked a demand for a ban in Russia.

LeFou (Josh Gad, in red). Courtesy Disney.
LeFou (Josh Gad, in red). Courtesy Disney.

Among the highlights of the animated version were the anthropomorphised objects that live with Beast in the castle, including the candelabra Lumiere, the clock Cogsworth, the teapot Mrs Potts, the feather duster Madame Garderobe and the teacup Chip. All these characters reappear in the 2017 film, alongside a new member – the harpsichord Cadenza, voiced by Stanley Tucci.

Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.
Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.

Candles and candlelight dinners play their part in creating the requisite mood for the encounters between Belle and Beast. Over 8,700 candles were used during the production of the 2017 film.

The ballroom floor in Beast’s castle is based on a pattern found on the ceiling of the Benedictine Abbey in Braunau in Germany. The glass chandeliers in the ballroom are replicas of actual chandeliers from the Palace of Versailles.

Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.
Beauty and the Beast (2017). Courtesy Disney.

Belle’s iconic yellow dress was created out of 180 feet of satin organza and embellished with 2,160 Swarovski crystals. In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who has worked in Vera Drake (2004), Pride & Prejudice (2005), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) Macbeth (2015), said that the dress was sculpted in order to allow Watson to move freely. “There is a cage under some parts of it,” Durran said. “But mainly it’s layers of organza that just give it a lift, for it to have lightness.”

Belle (Emma Watson). Courtesy Disney.
Belle (Emma Watson). Courtesy Disney.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content  BY 

    How music can help drive social change

    Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

    Wikimedia Commons

    Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

    The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

    Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

    Play

    Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

    Play

    Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

    Play

    At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

    Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

    The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.