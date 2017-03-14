INTERVIEW

Vidya Balan: ‘I am a very angry woman deep down, and I guess every woman is’

The acclaimed actress is back with the 1947-set ‘Begum Jaan’, in which she plays the spitfire madam of a brothel on the Indo-Pak border.

Rohan Shrestha

Srijit Mukherji’s 1947-set Bengali drama Rajkahini was begging for a remake. The 2015 production plays out in a brothel on the border of India and the former East Pakistan. The establishment is run by the foul-mouthed and iron-fisted madam Begum Jaan, depicted by Rituparna Sengupta. Begum Jaan is harsh with her employees, but she reserves her ire for the officials who drop in to inform that her brothel will have to be moved since the border of the newly formed nations runs right through it. Begum Jaan is in no mood to oblige.

The Hindi remake rights were acquired by Vishesh Films, run by the brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt. The producers are reuniting with the star of their 2015 movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani for Begum Jaan, which will be released on April 14. Vidya Balan has played her share of tough and resourceful women in the past, starting with Ishqiya in 2010. In Begum Jaan, which is set in Punjab, she smokes a hookah, swears a lot, beats up her detractors, and generally bosses around. The cast includes Chunky Pandey, Naseeruddin Shah, Gauhar Khan, Pallavi Sharda and Mishti. Balan, who will be seen next as a radio jockey in the December release Tumhari Sulu, spoke to Scroll.in about her attraction to an unlikable character and the factors that influence her career choices.

Why did you choose to step into Rituparna Sengupta’s slippers for ‘Begum Jaan’?
I watched the Bengali film Rajkahini once on DVD, and that, rather than the script, was the basis on which I agreed to do the film. I found the movie to be extremely powerful and moving. I took a couple of days to say yes, because I am uncomfortable with remakes. I would rather choose original content over a remake, but I cannot deny that I was excited to be playing such an unabashedly aggressive and powerful woman who is in charge. I have never played this strong a character before – she is boss, and what you see is what you get. Her inner strength had to be played out with complete intensity and abandon, and this appealed to the actor in me.

‘Begum Jaan’ is set in Punjab on the Indo-Pak border. What else has changed?
The geography has changed, the story has moved from Bengal to Punjab, and that has changed not only the landscape but the way people look and therefore Begum Jaan herself. When I found out about this, I didn’t watch the film again since I didn’t want to be influenced in terms of performance or the treatment of the scenes.

Rituparna has a hoarse voice in the original. I asked Srijit if I should change my voice too. He said, don’t, you have a strong enough voice, and we will make sure that your voice has the grain throughout.

The character has aggressive body language – she spreads herself out, for instance.
When you have to rein in other women and you become the boss, you take on masculine aggression, and that is why the body language is bigger and broader. It is about the appropriation of space. Begum Jaan sits with her legs wide apart – it is her body, her house, her brothel and her land.

In terms of the character’s look, Srijit wanted costumes that were powerful but not masculine. There is some cleavage, and the clothes have solid and strong colours. Begum Jaan also has a unibrow and grey eyes. Srijit made me wear grey lenses since he wanted the character to have an animalistic quality.

What was it like bossing around the female characters on the sets?
I am actually most comfortable with women. My closest friends have always been women. I enjoyed working with my co-stars. Srijit wanted me to keep a certain distance from them. He told me, you make people make comfortable very easily, and I don’t want the actresses to be comfortable around you. I came for script readings and workshops for a few days, and that is all the familiarity I needed.

The poster of Begum Jaan (2017).
Begum Jaan is not a very nice woman to know – she uses strong language and assaults her employees.
I love that the character has negative shades, and I take it as a compliment if you don’t like her. While making Hamari Adhuri Kahani, I told Mr Mahesh Bhatt that I wanted to play an out-and-out baddie who bashes and slaps and screams unapologetically. I am a very angry woman deep down, and I guess every woman is. I wanted to vent this anger.

I enjoyed every moment of the shoot. Having said that, I found it tough to express anger. There is a scene in which I have to repeatedly slap a new member of the brothel. I kept kissing the actress Mishti’s head and put ice on her forehead and massaged it later. I have never slapped anyone before.

The strong language is never a problem with me – I have had experience with profanity in Ishqiya.

Abhishek Chaubey’s ‘Ishqiya’ changed your screen image for good by presenting you as a sensual and tough woman. How important was that film for you?
Ishqiya is the film that resurrected the actor in me. I wasn’t very happy with the work I had been doing until then. I wasn’t doing effective work and I was getting a lot of flak for it. Ishqiya was the kind of stuff I wanted to do. I remember feeling like I had experienced a certain kind of resurrection. I sand my teeth into the role and gave myself to it.

Ishqiya (2010).

What are the scripts that motivate you at the moment?
There is no dearth of work. Ever since Ishqiya, the roles coming my way have been varied and fabulous. Some films may not have worked, but every role has offered me something different to do.

I don’t end up doing most of the films that come my way. Sometimes, the story doesn’t excite me, or I can’t relate to a director, or there no real graph, or directors are trying to push the envelope superficially. Even if it is a mouse who ends up like the goddess Durga in the end, the journey has to be fulfilling. I don’t regret any film I have done, though, since every film has explored a new side of me.

Why did you refuse to play the poet and writer Kamala Das in Malayalam director Kamal’s film? He was very upset with your exit.
It was very unfortunate. I finally opted out because we had creative differences. It was made out to be something else, which I don’t appreciate at all. There wasn’t an iota of truth that I was threatened against playing the role in any way. That statement came as a shock to me – I have not received one word from anyone.

Kamala Das is very well respected, and when you are playing a real-life character, you have to be that much more careful about someone revered and loved. I would rather not do it than do it badly.

Some of your recent films didn’t work too well, such as ‘Bobby Jasoos’ and Kahaani 2’. How conscious are you of the box office?
I won’t deny that I felt bad about Bobby Jasoos. I felt terrible since it wasn’t like people were going to the theatres and then rejecting the film. That was upsetting. I wasn’t terribly disappointed about Kahaani 2 since we were dealing with something that wasn’t easy to deal with. I think we talked about child sexual abuse with sensitivity. The ones who watched the film found other flaws, but they agreed with our treatment.

The box office dictates a lot – filmmaking is a business, eventually. Not for a moment will I say that I don’t think about it, but not while signing up. I go all out during the marketing, and beyond that if a film doesn’t work, I can’t do anything about it. I have learnt to keep my distance.

Bobby Jasoos (2014).
Sponsored Content 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

