Film preservation

Lost, found and archived: BD Garga’s quest to document Indian cinema has helped us all

A recent exhibition underlined the efforts of the filmmaker and historian in preserving vital information on the silent and talkie eras.

Images courtesy Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

“Cinema arrived in India like an itinerant entertainer, unannounced,” observed Bhagwan Das Garga, documentary filmmaker and untiring chronicler of Indian cinema in his book Silent Cinema in India: A Pictorial Journey. Born in 1924, Garga spent a lifetime collecting invaluable information, photographs, and film-related publicity material apart from writing several books on the history of cinema in India.

Considering that moisture, fire and sometimes sheer carelessness have often destroyed photographs, film reels and publicity material, the efforts of Garga and his wife, Donnabelle, in protecting his large collection from the ravages of time is a monumental achievement. Donnabelle Garga recounts, “It was difficult in a humid place like Goa where we shifted in 1992, but we would air the cartons of photographs from time to time and place tracing paper between the bigger ones to prevent them from sticking.” Her husband’s vision had deteriorated considerably when he wrote his later books, so Donnabelle helped him with his painstaking research and spent long hours at the computer typing out countless drafts.

In 2010, a year before his death, Garga handed over a considerable part of his collection – thousands of photographs, film stills, lobby cards, posters, song booklets, books, journals, notes and negatives – to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi. The centre digitised the material and, in February 2017, exhibited a selection at a show titled A Story Called Cinema: The B. D. Garga Archives.

Bhagwan Das Garga.
Bhagwan Das Garga.

The exhibition was conceived by Gautam Chatterjee, Controller of the Media Centre at IGNCA. The title was a bit of a misnomer, as the exhibition was not restricted to gleanings from Garga’s work. Yet, the show was a worthy tribute to a film historian whose phenomenal collection may have otherwise lain forgotten in the IGNCA vaults.

Anandana Kapur, who curated the show, explains why she included information from other sources. “While the principal writing referred to his writings, I also sought to flesh out perspectives that I thought would interest cinema aficionados; to tease out trajectories that have inspired and fascinated others as well,” she said.

Zingaro (1935). Courtesy Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.
Zingaro (1935). Courtesy Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The photographs and posters were accompanied by installations that recreated the early years of cinema in India. For instance, a bioscope showed slides of film stills while a tent played reels from two of DG Phalke’s silent movies that IGNCA has in its collection. The bioscope and tent theatres were the precursors of cinema halls in the early 1900s.

When Phalke took his silent film Raja Harishchandra to small towns, he was initially disappointed by the sparse attendance, competing as his film was with theatre that was less expensive. “Resourceful as always…Phalke advertised the film as ‘A picture two miles long! All for only three annas’,” Garga writes in So Many Cinemas: The Motion Picture in India. The publicity worked and India’s first feature film became a blockbuster.

Out of the 1,300-odd silent films produced in India between 1913 and 1931, very few have survived. This makes Garga’s archive of that period doubly significant. A still from Shri Krishna Janam (1918), blown up to a large size, dominated one wall at IGNCA. Kamsa’s dream of being decapitated by Krishna was brought alive by Phalke through trick photography.

Play
Shree Krishna Janam (1918).

Acquiring such memorabilia was not easy. When Garga was researching Silent Cinema in India, he was told by a film proprietor in Calcutta that he had sent old prints to Madras because the junk dealers there gave a better price. How then did Garga manage to acquire so much material on cinema in India?

“Ironic as it may seem, I am not a collector either by instinct or inclination,” Garga states in an essay in The Art of Cinema. “It all started in 1949 when well-known journalist-filmmaker, KA Abbas suggested that I do a series of articles on the history of Indian films for his literary journal, Sargam…I soon found that there were still many filmmakers alive whose enterprise and energy had contributed to make India a leading producer of entertainment films in the world. Many were veterans of the silent era who had seen cinema evolve from a simple curiosity to a dynamic art form. Eager to share with me their amazing experiences, they were equally generous with their film material.” These filmmakers included Ardeshir Irani, who made the country’s first talkie, Alam Ara (1931). Irani gave Garga rare stills of silent and early talkie films.

Garga also met Master Nissar, the lead actor of Laila Majnu, a film Garga had seen as a schoolboy in Lahore. When Garga met him, the popular actor had fallen on bad days and was living in a tiny flat near Bombay Central station. Garga recalls, “Nissar was a gentle soul who gave me a small pile of photographs from his films. I met several more stars including Sulochana (Ruby Meyers). Though past her prime, she was still beautiful…She gave me some invaluable photographic material…She introduced me to Dinshaw Billimoria, her leading man in many a film, and Jal Merchant with whom she had formed Ruby Pictures. Jairaj, whom I first met at Ranjit Studios, gave me some of his early, silent film stills. ”

RS Chowdhury, silent era’s well-known filmmaker, Syed Fatehlal and Baburao Painter (founders of Maharashtra Film Company), Dwarkanath Sampat (who had produced 98 films between 1920-29) and V Shantaram (whom Garga assisted between 1944 and 1946) were some of the filmmakers who helped Garga with his acquisitions.

Sadhi Mansa (1965). Courtesy Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.
Sadhi Mansa (1965). Courtesy Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

In1963, the golden jubilee year of Indian cinema, Garga made a documentary titled Glimpses of Indian Cinema, which was shown throughout the country, as was an exhibition of over 100 photographs.

“Thus began a process that acquired its own life and over the years my collection grew …drop by drop it became a river,” reveals Garga in the essay on his collection. “It is sad that so much of our film heritage has been lost due to neglect. All that remains are some images, a reminder to preserve them…”

Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977). Courtesy Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.
Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977). Courtesy Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.