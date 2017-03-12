revising history

Gurinder Chadha defends Partition drama ‘Viceroy’s House’: ‘I was not making a movie for experts’

The British director’s depiction of Viceroy Louis Mountbatten’s final days in the subcontinent in 1947 has been criticised as simplistic and glossy.

Bend It Films

British director Gurinder Chadha’s arrival in Nottingham for a screening of Viceroy’s House was quiet compared to the din surrounding the film in recent weeks. While the Partition-era drama’s glossy publicity declares it a “stunning, gripping, intensely moving epic”, Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto launched a scathing attack in The Guardian, calling it “the film of a deeply colonised imagination” and a “servile pantomime of partition”. Most other opinions have ranged from the measured to the gushing.

“My film has been misinterpreted by some,” Chadha told Scroll.in. “But I don’t mind criticism. It has to be accepted, as well as praise, when you put something out there publicly.”

Viceroy’s House has been released in the United Kingdom on March 3 and will arrive in India on August 11. The movie begins grandly, with a Downton Abbey-style opening sequence focusing on the magnificence of the eponymous establishment and its teeming staff as the last Viceroy, Louis Mountbatten, takes charge. It quickly becomes clear, however, that this will not be a bird’s eye view but a fly-on-the-wall take on the story of Britain’s role in the Partition.

Play
Viceroy’s House.

“I made this film from my own British-Asian perspective,” Chadha said at a question-and-answer session after the screening. “My being Punjabi, British, a woman, a mother – all this came to bear on it.” This is underscored at the end, with an account of her grandmother’s brief separation from her husband and children during the Partition. Chadha’s worldview and personality pervade the film and not just the climax. The Mountbattens, who may not have been as lovable as Chadha makes them out to be, exude the director’s own affability. The casting of the cuddly, bearlike Hugh Bonneville to play the lean (and by some accounts, mean) Mountbatten adds to that impression.

Chadha argued that she has shown Mountbatten to be “out of his depth, and quite a vain chap”. She said, “He is a puppet and a blunderer, but, on the other hand, they did stay on after Partition because they felt bad.”

Of Edwina, played by an appropriately posh Gillian Anderson, Chadha said, “She was seen, in footage from the time, helping tirelessly in camps.” A more accommodating approach to British history is not unnatural in one who, born and brought up in England, sees herself as both British and Indian. But has Chadha been as indulgent in her depiction of the Indian leaders?

“I didn’t want to vilify anyone,” she said.

Edwina Mountbatten (Gillian Anderson) and Jawaharlal Nehru (Tanveer Ghani) in Viceroy’s House.
Edwina Mountbatten (Gillian Anderson) and Jawaharlal Nehru (Tanveer Ghani) in Viceroy’s House.

If Jawaharlal Nehru, played by Tanveer Ghani, is theatrical, he’s also suave, and lands a blow or two for the Indian faction in the film, such as when pointing out to Mountbatten that the root of the religious violence engulfing the subcontinent was the British empire’s 300-year-old practice of “Divide and Rule”. Similarly, a badly made-up Mahatma Gandhi (Neeraj Kabi) is barely there, but he has his moments. He is shown as unrelenting in his fight for an undivided India, and if his goat curd offering rankled with some, his devastation at the end of the film is genuinely touching.

There isn’t much room for anyone else, as the Mountbattens’ domestic discourse and the labours of a pair of Hindu-Muslim lovers take centrestage. Yet this too was intentional. “The film deals with the last few months leading to Partition, and not the years of nationalist struggle before that,” Chadha pointed out. “Gandhi has already been sidelined by the time my film starts.”

It is Mohammed Ali Jinnah (Denzil Smith) who is in the spotlight, and he is obviously not beloved. The uprooting of Chadha’s family from Pakistan, and her unabashed admission that this is a personal take, goes a long way towards explaining Jinnah’s portrayal.

Louis Mountbatten (Hugh Bonneville) and Muhammad Ali Jinnah (Denzil Smith) in Viceroy’s House.
Louis Mountbatten (Hugh Bonneville) and Muhammad Ali Jinnah (Denzil Smith) in Viceroy’s House.

The only glimmer of light comes through in Jinnah’s rueful observation that the British were the victors after all, as Pakistan gains independence to revelations of backroom deals between the Western powers. Chadha maintained that she portrays Jinnah thus for important cinematic reasons: “In order to introduce the twist at the end, I had to set up the conventional view of history. Just so I could debunk it later! We were always led to believe that Partition was India and Pakistan’s fault.”

Chadha pieced together a different story from Narendra Singh Sarila’s The Shadow of the Great Game, Freedom at Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, and the British and Indian archives she explored with the help of Indian and Pakistani historians she had on hand.

To the charge that the Muslim dilemma has been depicted simplistically, Chadha countered, “I have used Asif and Om Puri’s characters to show both sides of their situation; how Muslims wanted and didn’t want Pakistan”. Puri plays Ali Rahim Noor, the father of the Muslim woman (Huma Qureshi) who is being wooed by Manish Dayal’s Hindu character.

Manish Dayal and Huma Qureshi in Viceroy’s House.
Manish Dayal and Huma Qureshi in Viceroy’s House.

Chadha also contested the claim of glossy superficiality – of plenty of icing and not enough cake. “I didn’t want to recreate the violence,” she said. “The archive footage I’ve shown speaks for itself. I wanted the feel and format of BBC’s popular show Upstairs Downstairs. I wanted to do it differently, to draw in those who knew nothing about Partition. I was not making a movie for experts on the subject.”

In that she has succeeded, if the audience response at the Nottingham screening was anything to go by. The Partition-challenged British and young British Asians left with a little more knowledge of the world beyond their limited school curriculum. And to those who know enough to pick holes, Chadha said, “The birth of India and Pakistan is a very emotive subject. You are bound to end up upsetting some people because everyone has opinions on it. I am confident I have made the best film I can.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.