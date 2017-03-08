Women and work

A question for the Bollywood dream factory: where are the toilets for women?

On International Women’s Day, female technicians point to the lack of safe and clean women’s washrooms on shooting locations

Sam Howzit/Flickr

The Hindi film industry will demonstrate its love for latrines with an upcoming movie which dwells on the dearth of toilets in rural areas, but a group of film technicians is attempting to highlight a hygiene problem closer to home – the lack of safe and clean women’s washrooms on movie sets.

Ladies First, an open interaction hosted by the Association of Cine & Television Art Directors & Costume Designers at the Film City complex in Mumbai on March 8, brings film and television technicians together to address the paucity of basic hygiene facilities for women on shooting locations.

“My wife used to work as an art director with me until a few years ago, and she had pointed out this problem to me,” said Sukant Panigrahy, acclaimed production designer and ACTADCD president. “I was unable to see the seriousness of the matter then, but now I am just creating a platform so that the voices of female technicians will be heard. This can be a ripple to another revolution.”

Panigrahy revealed that unhygienic bathrooms at locations have caused urinary tract infections and several other health complaints among female technicians. Since they do not have access to clean washrooms, the professionals sometimes refrain from drinking water for as long as 10 hours, he said.

“Everyone thinks that it’s a glamorous industry, but the working conditions are pathetic, especially for women,” said National Award winning costume designer Lovleen Bains. “Safe washrooms are just our basic human right, but it has been swept under the carpet.”

The lack of safe and clean washrooms for women is particularly glaring during shoots at remote locations. “In outdoor locations, there is no provision for toilets in many productions,” Bains revealed. “By and large, these toilets are the exception, not the norm, when it should be the other way around.” Women are forced to rely on the washrooms in the vanity vans of actors.

‘First step of a long journey’

“This has been a problem for decades,” pointed out costume designer Pia Benegal. “We ask the actors if we want to use their toilets, and they are normally generous. But when they are changing, napping, or meeting someone, they don’t allow us in. This does pose a problem if we are in a rush.”

Sometimes, washrooms can be located in inaccessible and potentially unsafe areas. Benegal recounted that when she was shooting in a deep ravine in Rajasthan recently, the washrooms were set up too high to be accessible. “It was a night shoot, and climbing up from the ravine to the toilet was extremely difficult,” she said “I had fallen that night and twisted my ankle so there was no way I could climb up to the toilet, and most people couldn’t climb either.”

Although on-set washrooms are cleaned regularly, they are too few to comfortably cater to the entire unit, Benegal said. Since these toilets are not necessarily gender-segregated, they can cause a variety of other issues.

“When it’s a 10-14 hour shoot, you want to be able to change and wash for as long as you need to, but there are guys outside who are talking and laughing, telling women to hurry up and asking them why they’re taking so long,” Benegal said. The lack of gender-segregated washrooms can be especially irksome for women when they are menstruating. “There is also no facility to dispose used sanitary napkins in these toilets,” she added.

Bains, who has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades, said that the working conditions have actually deteriorated over the past few years. “I think that it’s becoming worse, especially in the television studios. I have been to some of them and they are in such a pathetic condition. The toilets, even if they are there, are not worth entering into,” she said.

“This issue is very easily forgotten because the maximum number of people working television and film continue to be men,” Benegal explained. These inconvenient living and working conditions further deter females from working as film technicians. “But the women are definitely more in number now than they were before, and it is time that they got together to assert their basic human right,” Bains added.

The organisers of Ladies First have chosen to launch their initiative on March 8 because it is celebrated internationally as Women’s Day, but this interaction is simply meant to signal the start of a concentrated and sustained campaign. Eventually, the association plans to make a formal demand to production companies and studios to increase the number of toilets and improve the standards of cleanliness in the ones that exist.

“This is the first step of a long journey. We need to work towards changing an overall mindset, and that will take a while,” Benegal said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.