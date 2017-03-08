Photo feature

Photos: These gorgeous images of iconic actresses are only a click away

An online exhibition by Google’s Art and Culture platform and Museum of Art and Photography displays annotated photographs of famous Indian movie stars.

Courtesy Museum of Art & Photography

The incomparable Meena Kumari’s mesmerising gaze is the first photo of the Google Cultural Institute’s latest online exhibition, titled Faces That Launched a Thousand Movies. Curated in association with the Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru, the exhibit displays a little under 40 gorgeous photographs of iconic Indian actresses.

The Museum of Art and Photography, a two-year-old upcoming museum in Bengaluru, is the brainchild of businessman and art connoisseur Abhishek Poddar. The building in which the museum hopes to be housed is under construction and is slated to be completed by 2020. Meanwhile, MAP has been building up an archive of photographs and other material.

Usha Kiran in Dost (1954). Courtesy Museum of Art & Photography.
The Google exhibit explores the period between 1945 and 1984, Shilpa Vijayakrishnan, a curator and researcher with the museum, told Scroll.in. “We were looking at early Indian cinema in the post-independence era, because this ties into other cultural debates of gender and societal acceptance and leadership,” she said. “The idea was to start there and look at how cinematic representation reflects that.”

Lalita Pawar and Sulochana Latkar in Sajni (1956). Courtesy Museum of Art & Photography.
The current exhibit has been specifically created for Google’s Arts and Culture platform, Vijayakrishnan said. “They were having a women in culture kind of project, where they look at the exhibits thematically.” MAP has curated two exhibits – Faces That Launched a Thousand Movies (Women in Cinema), and Maharanis: Women of Royal India – for Google. “We are very interested because this exhibit is at an intersection of a lot of the work that we currently have but is not yet out there in the public realm,” she said.

Nadira in Garma Garam (1957). Courtesy Museum of Art & Photography.
The MAP team pored over hundreds of photographs and lobby cards to create the exhibit. “There are many parts to this – some of the photos are of iconic stars like Meena Kumari and Madhubala, who you really can’t miss if you are looking at a historic trajectory, while others are photos looking at the kind of roles women played and how they changed and were challenged over time,” Vijayakrishnan said. “However, since this is a virtual exhibit and people tend to have a short attention span online, it is important to not overload the viewer.”

Several photos, with few exceptions, are of women looking directly into or in the general direction of the camera, which creates an interesting dynamic between the subject and the spectator, Vijayakrishnan said.

Meena Kumari in Yahudi (1958). Courtesy Museum of Art & Photography.
The exhibit includes a few videos, such as the song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re, featuring Waheeda Rehman in the movie Guide (1965). The use of videos, aided by the technology of the Google platform, allows viewers to make associations, Vijayakrishnan said. “While looking at the stardom of these women and how their bodies are constructed in a certain way, song and dance becomes significant,” she said. “Having video links becomes important and enhances the experience for the viewer.”

Shakila in Hathkadi (1958). Courtesy Museum of Art & Photography.
The idea that a museum doesn’t have to be a physical entity has been gaining favour in recent years. “Digital exhibits definitely give you the opportunity to discard traditional labels of categories and explore multiple narratives, which we are most keen to do,” Vijayakrishnan said.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

