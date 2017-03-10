Who owns the catchy tune ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’?

In the March 17 release Machine, the popular dance track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 movie Mohra has been remixed as Cheez Badiwith additional lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and music by Tanishk Bagchi.
Should Machine’s directors Abbas-Mustan have procured permission from lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer Viju Shah, who composed the tune in Mohra? Or should they have stretched further back into antiquity?
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast has been ripped from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali number Dum Mast Qalandar. The lyrics of Khan’s spiritual song were written by fourteenth-century poet Amir Khusro and later modified by eighteenth-century poet Bulleh Shah. Dum Mast Qalandar has been through numerous iterations since, and has been sung by several artists, including Noor Jehan, Runa Laila, Abida Parveen, Reshma and the Sabri Brothers.
When Viju Shah produced the track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast Hai, lyricist Anand Bakshi replaced the words of the Sufi paean in praise of the saint Shahbaz Qalandar. The trance-like rhythm of Dum Mast Qalandar that was intrinsic to Khan’s version acquired sexual and sexist overtones. The “mast cheez” in this song was the woman, played by Raveena Tandon. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast Hai was a resounding hit.
The latest remix allows Ahmed and Bagchi to legitimise what is in some ways a theft of Khan’s work. In their favour, Ahmed and Bagchi could always argue that the song does not belong to Khan either. The loophole can’t be used for the remixed Tamma Tamma Again in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which reworks the song Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar – itself a copy of Mory Kante’s Tama.
In both cases, the producers could argue that they have purchased the rights to and retooled the Hindi versions. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is owned by the music label Venus, which were sold to Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for Machine. Tamma Tamma Again bypasses the original creator by focusing on the rip-off by by Bappi Lahiri.
The lyrics of Cheez Badi provide a clue into the free-flowing attitude towards copyright infringement. Udit Narayan sings, “Tera husn hi zabardast” (Your beauty is terrific) and follows it with the refrain word dast (which also rhymes with mast) to keep step with the beats. One translation of the Hindi word dast is diarrhea.
Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.
Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.
The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.
Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.
Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.
Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.
At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.
Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.
The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.