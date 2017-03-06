Books to films

The film on ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ proves that it’s never a bad time to wake up from a bad dream

The screen version of George Orwell’s classic novel will be shown across Trump’s America in April – further proof of its enduring power.

When Donald Trump was elected President of the United States of America, George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four became a bestseller again. To protest the Trump administration’s reduced funding for the arts, independent theatres across the US and Canada will screen the movie adaptation of Orwell’s 1949 novel on April 4.

But you need not wait for a bright cold day in April when the clocks are striking 13. The film is essential viewing, just as Orwell’s dystopic novel is essential reading. It’s never a bad time to wake up from a bad dream.

Michael Radford’s 1984 production, starring John Hurt and Richard Burton in his final role, is mostly faithful to the novel. It imagines a world in which thought is controlled. The world is divided into three mega-blocks, Oceania, Eurasia and Eastaisa, which are perpetually at war. Our story begins in London, now known as Airstrip One and the capital of Oceania. Airstrip One is under the ever-watchful eyes of Big Brother and is run by the totalitarian party INGSOC. Hate and propaganda are fed to the population for two minutes a day to maintain the need for war and establish the preferred tenets of nationalism. Screens convey sanctioned communication and newspeak to the party workers and the proletariat, along with keeping an eye on the “brothers and sisters” of the nation.

Winston Smith (John Hurt) is a part of this machine. He works at the Ministry of Truth, which is where politically inconvenient facts and controversial data are edited to fall in line with the party narrative. Those who fall out of line are erased from public memory. Smith follows the Newspeak dictionary, now in its tenth edition, which contains the alternate approved meanings of words.

But on April 4, 1984, Winston starts to write an unauthorised diary in the only corner of his one-room apartment that is hidden from Big Brother. Smith commits a crime through the act of writing – he is starting to think. When he meets Julia (Suzanna Hamilton), they resist Big Brother together. They dare to remember the past and what they knew to be true before the party turned thought into a crime. They fall in love. They question the war, and whether it is real. They question the existence of Big Brother. They decide to run away.

Play
Nineteen Eighty-Four: Newspeak.

Richard Burton plays O’Brien, an Inner Party member who works at the Ministry of Truth. He encourages Winston’s disillusionment from the party, only to arrest him and Julia at the scene of the crime. Winston is physically, emotionally and mentally tortured. O’Brien tells Smith, “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”

Should Winston believe that 2+2 makes 5? How is he supposed to believe alternate facts when he doesn’t believe in Big Brother anymore? O’Brien tells him that he must not only obey¸ but love Big Brother. He must believe in the war, fall in line with the control, and buy into the philosophy, untruths and rhetoric with all his mind and heart. The torture takes place in Room 101, where prisoners comes face to face with their most brutal, deep-seated nightmares.

Much like the dull and monotonous existence of the party members, the movie is devoid of bright colours or highly saturated hues. The palette is controlled greys, blues and blacks, except in memories. Winston and Julia’s remembrances are shot in a green field under a bright blue sky with no rubble and broken buildings around them, and no posters to remind them that “Big Brother is watching you.”

Play
Nineteen Eighty-Four: Your kind is extinct.

The film is bleak and not easy to watch. Especially today, when it resonates with so much of what is going on in the world around us. Dissent is not tolerated; the ruling powers are rolling out approved definitions of nationalism and patriotism through prominent media – much like the telescreens; war is glorified.

There may not be cameras inside our homes, and yet, our minds, bodies and thoughts are being controlled, regulated and intruded upon by a loud, inescapable conversation about loyalty and nationalism. Social media trolls and surveillance are turning our mobile phones into tiny telescreens monitoring what we say and think in the public domain. Multiple bans and frequent censorship equate our fundamental right to expression to thought crime. Educational institutions are being targetted as the perfect place to initiate young nationalists into the cause, like the junior spies in Orwell’s novel. We are being fed hate, and this hate is being spat out like venom by self-appointed brothers and sisters of the ruling party. We live in George Orwell’s 1984.

Play
Nineteen Eighty-Four: Two minutes of hate.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.