Oscars 2017

Why Oscar Best Picture winner ‘Moonlight’ is neither ‘Brokeback Mountain’ nor ‘Milk’

Barry Jenkins’s movie cannot be clubbed with previous Academy favourites – it is about negotiation, not shame.

A2Films

Moonlight’s Oscar win for Best Picture has refocused attention on LGBT visibility in mainstream cinema. It is the first film with an explicitly gay theme and a central gay protagonist to win Best Picture after a series of near misses over the years, most notably the defeat of Brokeback Mountain at the hands of Crash in 2006. (Nevertheless, Ang Lee won Best Director that year for helming a profoundly moving tale about the thwarted love between two cowboys.)

To be sure, LGBT roles have been amply rewarded by the Academy in the past. Tom Hanks won Best Actor in 1994 for Philadelphia, a harrowing drama about an HIV-positive gay man battling workplace homophobia. In 2000, Hillary Swank won Best Actress for Boys Don’t Cry, in which she played a transgender man who becomes the victim of a hate crime.

Play
Milk.

In 2009, Sean Penn won Best Actor for playing Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California back in 1977. And in 2014, Jared Leto won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing the transgender Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club, which charts the story of an early AIDS patient who smuggled HIV drugs from Mexico into Texas due to the unavailability of those drugs in the US.

While Philadelphia, Brokeback Mountain and other such Oscar winners are centred on LGBT themes, actors who played gay characters without the storyline being gay have also taken home Oscars. In 2003, Nicole Kidman won Best Actress for The Hours, a meditative drama about the interconnected lives of three women of different generations. Kidman played the writer Virginia Woolf, who was rumoured to be bisexual, and the film nods at her alternative sexuality in subtle fashion.

The very next year, Charlize Theron won Best Actress for portraying lesbian serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster. In 2006, Philip Seymour Hoffman picked up the Best Actor Oscar for playing Truman Capote, the gay writer, in Capote. The Academy, thus, has been amenable to bestowing Oscar glory on LGBT films and characters, but the sort of films that have won are mostly political dramas that advocate greater acceptance of LGBT folk by pointing to the tormenting effects of homophobia and social ostracism.

Play
Moonlight.

Moonlight, the story of a gay black man through three stages in his life, is a roundly different beast. Its protagonist Chiron faces schoolyard bullying that emerges from his “difference”. But the film is primarily about the sheer strain of being gay, of leading a life in the shadows, not because society shuns you but because you harbour a secret that, no matter how egalitarian the world becomes, is so potent and intrinsic that it marks you. What Chiron experiences is not shame exactly – and the film makes the effort to delineate that it is not – but a constant negotiation that colours his gestures and his self-image.

Moonlight is, thus, a far more subversive film than those unequivocally political dramas that have failed to scoop the big prize. The Academy works in mysterious ways, but its championing of a film that masterfully evokes the exhausting interiority of gayness has arrived not a moment too soon.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content  BY 

    Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

    That payday smile won’t shine itself.

    publicdomainpictures.net

    At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

    Giphy
    Giphy

    Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

    Giphy
    Giphy

    And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

    Giphy
    Giphy

    But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

    So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

    Giphy
    Giphy

    The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

    Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

    Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.